Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIN 20 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIN 20
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/10/2024
IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIN 20

Mức lương
20 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 281/15 Bình Lợi, Phường 13, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu

Participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging. Write clean code to develop functional web applications. Troubleshoot and debug applications. Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve legacy applications. Collaborate with Front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server side logic. Gather and address technical and design requirements. Provide training and support to internal teams. Build reusable code and libraries for future use. Liaise with developers, designers and system administrators to identify new features. Follow emerging technologies.
Participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging.
Write clean code to develop functional web applications.
Troubleshoot and debug applications.
Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve legacy applications.
Collaborate with Front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server side logic.
Gather and address technical and design requirements.
Provide training and support to internal teams.
Build reusable code and libraries for future use.
Liaise with developers, designers and system administrators to identify new features.
Follow emerging technologies.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven work experience as a Back-end developer and At least 6 months of experience in an equivalent position. In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment). Hands on experience with programming languages like Golang. Familiarity with front-end languages (e.g. HTML, JavaScript and CSS). Teamwork skills with a problem-solving attitude. BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field.
Proven work experience as a Back-end developer and At least 6 months of experience in an equivalent position.
In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment).
Hands on experience with programming languages like Golang.
Familiarity with front-end languages (e.g. HTML, JavaScript and CSS).
Teamwork skills with a problem-solving attitude.
BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIN 20 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 1.500$. Lunch support provided at the company. 13th-month bonus, Holidays and Tet holidays in accordance with Vietnam regulations, lunch. Review your salary twice a year. Young, friendly and professional teamwork environment. Join company trips, other activities for members.
Salary: Up to 1.500$.
Lunch support provided at the company.
13th-month bonus, Holidays and Tet holidays in accordance with Vietnam regulations, lunch.
Review your salary twice a year.
Young, friendly and professional teamwork environment.
Join company trips, other activities for members.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIN 20

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIN 20

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIN 20

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 281/15 Bình Lợi, Phường 13, Quận Bình Thạnh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

