Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIN 20 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Mô Tả Công Việc

Participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging.

Write clean code to develop functional web applications.

Troubleshoot and debug applications.

Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve legacy applications.

Collaborate with Front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server side logic.

Gather and address technical and design requirements.

Provide training and support to internal teams.

Build reusable code and libraries for future use.

Liaise with developers, designers and system administrators to identify new features.

Follow emerging technologies.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Proven work experience as a Back-end developer and At least 6 months of experience in an equivalent position.

In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment).

Hands on experience with programming languages like Golang.

Familiarity with front-end languages (e.g. HTML, JavaScript and CSS).

Teamwork skills with a problem-solving attitude.

BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field.

Quyền Lợi

Salary: Up to 1.500$.

Lunch support provided at the company.

Holidays and Tet holidays in accordance with Vietnam regulations, lunch.

Review your salary once a year.

Young, friendly and professional teamwork environment.

Join company trips, other activities for members.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

