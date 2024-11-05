Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

Công nghệ Thông tin

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 8 Tòa nhà Hoa Cương, số 18 ngõ 11 Thái Hà, Trung Liệt, Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop apps for e-commerce platforms such as Shopify/WooCommerce.
Responsible for completing products on schedule and ensuring quality.
Communicate and report to the manager regarding work progress.
Collaborate and provide feedback to refine UI/UX for apps.
Work with the team to enhance/add features to apps based on personal insights.
Support colleagues in perfecting the product.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 1.5 year of experience in web app development.
Knowledge of Golang, MongoDB, and Liquid.
Understanding of frontend development with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
Have experience working with high-volume systems or building data pipelines.
Experience with data engineering techniques (batch, streaming processors, BigQuery, etc.)
Ability to self-learn, research, and independently solve problems.
Capable of working independently and possessing good communication skills.

Tại XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary (negotiable based on experience);
Working from Monday - Friday, 8 AM- 5 PM, no OT;
Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, public holidays bonus ( 30/4, 1/5, 2/9,1/1); bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team;
Comprehensive insurance package including social, health, unemployment, and Bao Viet care insurance;
Work performance review 2 times/ year (in May and November);
01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months;
Annual health check;
12 - 18 days full paid leave/year;
A Learning budget up to 25 million VND per
Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and Sports Clubs;
Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company;
Working in a product development environment, owning the product in charge, participating in the process of bringing ideas, improving product innovation
Nice working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free coffee, tea, and drinks.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 18, Ngõ 11, Thái Hà, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

