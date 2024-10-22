Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Thiết kế đồ hoạ

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
12 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12, VietJet Plaza, 60A Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu

Collaborate with the account and content teams to develop design solutions that align with the desired concept Work with the team to create innovative designs tailored to the specific requirements of each client project Design concepts and visuals for digital advertising products, including advertisements for websites, Facebook, ad networks, mobile platforms, etc Develop and adjust designs based on client feedback until final approval is obtained
Collaborate with the account and content teams to develop design solutions that align with the desired concept
Work with the team to create innovative designs tailored to the specific requirements of each client project
Design concepts and visuals for digital advertising products, including advertisements for websites, Facebook, ad networks, mobile platforms, etc
Develop and adjust designs based on client feedback until final approval is obtained

Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Candidate for bachelor's degree in visual communication, Advertising, Marketing, Communications, English, or related field Minimum of 2 years of experience in graphic design. Experience working on international marketing projects Ability to brainstorm with the team to generate suitable ideas and concepts Create visual productions that effectively convey the key message, tone, and mood of the brand for branding campaigns Create visual content for websites, banners, fan pages, and landing pages Strong critical thinking skills and the ability to manage multiple projects while ensuring deadlines are met Proficiency in design software such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Premiere Pro) Strong portfolio showcasing previous work in digital advertising and visual content creation Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams Attention to detail and a strong sense of aesthetics Ability to edit videos is a plus English: reading, writing
Candidate for bachelor’s degree in visual communication, Advertising, Marketing, Communications, English, or related field
Minimum of 2 years of experience in graphic design. Experience working on international marketing projects
Ability to brainstorm with the team to generate suitable ideas and concepts
Create visual productions that effectively convey the key message, tone, and mood of the brand for branding campaigns
Create visual content for websites, banners, fan pages, and landing pages
Strong critical thinking skills and the ability to manage multiple projects while ensuring deadlines are met
Proficiency in design software such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Premiere Pro)
Strong portfolio showcasing previous work in digital advertising and visual content creation
Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams
Attention to detail and a strong sense of aesthetics
Ability to edit videos is a plus
English: reading, writing

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive packages with basic salary (up to 18mil VND) and quaterly/annualy & project bonus Social insurance (on full month-salary), health insurance, unemployment insurance,... according to the Labor Law Annual health check-ups 15 days annual leave Parking allowance Probation with 100% full salary Working equipment provided Internal events to bond our mutual understanding & spirit such as team building, year-end party Others: English & Chinese class,...
Attractive packages with basic salary (up to 18mil VND) and quaterly/annualy & project bonus
up to 18mil VND
Social insurance (on full month-salary), health insurance, unemployment insurance,... according to the Labor Law
Annual health check-ups
15 days annual leave
Parking allowance
Probation with 100% full salary
Working equipment provided
Internal events to bond our mutual understanding & spirit such as team building, year-end party
Others: English & Chinese class,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 11, Vĩnh Trung Plaza , 255 Hùng Vương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 38 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
38 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ 4U làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ 4U
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XE ĐIỆN PEGA LTT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XE ĐIỆN PEGA LTT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CER GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CER GROUP
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám sát/Điều phối hàng hoá và kho vận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN QUANG PHÚC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN QUANG PHÚC
Trên 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BHNT PRUDENTIAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BHNT PRUDENTIAL VIỆT NAM
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Tập Đoàn Tiim làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Tập Đoàn Tiim
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Nguyễn Quang Sài Gòn Ô Tô làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Nguyễn Quang Sài Gòn Ô Tô
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ Phần TM-DV-SX Hương Thủy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần TM-DV-SX Hương Thủy
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 - 10 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ LINH ANH SAIGON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ LINH ANH SAIGON
9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH MTV Bao Bì Khang Nguyễn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH MTV Bao Bì Khang Nguyễn
9 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FECON SOUTH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FECON SOUTH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BIA CARLSBERG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BIA CARLSBERG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Quốc Tế Cocoro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Quốc Tế Cocoro
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Producer (Sản xuất phim) CÔNG TY TNHH 4U GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH 4U GROUP
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Be Group Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Be Group Joint Stock Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH ENT MGT SYS INC VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ENT MGT SYS INC VN
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư BYG Projects (Vietnam) LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận BYG Projects (Vietnam) LTD.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bông Bạch Tuyết làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Bông Bạch Tuyết
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng sản xuất Công Ty Cổ Phần Bông Bạch Tuyết làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Bông Bạch Tuyết
800 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Trường Hải (Thaco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Trường Hải (Thaco)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect ATKINSREALIS ASIA LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ATKINSREALIS ASIA LIMITED
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN QUẢN TRỊ VƯƠNG ANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN QUẢN TRỊ VƯƠNG ANH
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ILA Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 700 USD NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Trên 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hanwha Life Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HSBC Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm