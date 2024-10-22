Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12, VietJet Plaza, 60A Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu

Collaborate with the account and content teams to develop design solutions that align with the desired concept Work with the team to create innovative designs tailored to the specific requirements of each client project Design concepts and visuals for digital advertising products, including advertisements for websites, Facebook, ad networks, mobile platforms, etc Develop and adjust designs based on client feedback until final approval is obtained

Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Candidate for bachelor’s degree in visual communication, Advertising, Marketing, Communications, English, or related field Minimum of 2 years of experience in graphic design. Experience working on international marketing projects Ability to brainstorm with the team to generate suitable ideas and concepts Create visual productions that effectively convey the key message, tone, and mood of the brand for branding campaigns Create visual content for websites, banners, fan pages, and landing pages Strong critical thinking skills and the ability to manage multiple projects while ensuring deadlines are met Proficiency in design software such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Premiere Pro) Strong portfolio showcasing previous work in digital advertising and visual content creation Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams Attention to detail and a strong sense of aesthetics Ability to edit videos is a plus English: reading, writing

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive packages with basic salary (up to 18mil VND) and quaterly/annualy & project bonus Social insurance (on full month-salary), health insurance, unemployment insurance,... according to the Labor Law Annual health check-ups 15 days annual leave Parking allowance Probation with 100% full salary Working equipment provided Internal events to bond our mutual understanding & spirit such as team building, year-end party Others: English & Chinese class,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

