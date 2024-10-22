Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12, VietJet Plaza, 60A Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu
Collaborate with the account and content teams to develop design solutions that align with the desired concept
Work with the team to create innovative designs tailored to the specific requirements of each client project
Design concepts and visuals for digital advertising products, including advertisements for websites, Facebook, ad networks, mobile platforms, etc
Develop and adjust designs based on client feedback until final approval is obtained
Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Candidate for bachelor’s degree in visual communication, Advertising, Marketing, Communications, English, or related field
Minimum of 2 years of experience in graphic design. Experience working on international marketing projects
Ability to brainstorm with the team to generate suitable ideas and concepts
Create visual productions that effectively convey the key message, tone, and mood of the brand for branding campaigns
Create visual content for websites, banners, fan pages, and landing pages
Strong critical thinking skills and the ability to manage multiple projects while ensuring deadlines are met
Proficiency in design software such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Premiere Pro)
Strong portfolio showcasing previous work in digital advertising and visual content creation
Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams
Attention to detail and a strong sense of aesthetics
Ability to edit videos is a plus
English: reading, writing
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive packages with basic salary (up to 18mil VND) and quaterly/annualy & project bonus
Social insurance (on full month-salary), health insurance, unemployment insurance,... according to the Labor Law
Annual health check-ups
15 days annual leave
Parking allowance
Probation with 100% full salary
Working equipment provided
Internal events to bond our mutual understanding & spirit such as team building, year-end party
Others: English & Chinese class,...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
