Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12, VietJet Plaza, 60A Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu
Collaborate with the account and content teams to develop design solutions that align with the desired concept.
Work with the team to create innovative designs tailored to the specific requirements of each client project.
Design concepts and visuals for digital advertising products, including advertisements for websites, Facebook, ad networks, mobile platforms, etc.
Develop and adjust designs based on client feedback until final approval is obtained.
Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Candidate for bachelor’s degree in visual communication, Advertising, Marketing, Communications, English, or related field.
Minimum of 2+ years of experience in graphic design. Experience working on international marketing projects.
Ability to brainstorm with the team to generate suitable ideas and concepts.
Create visual productions that effectively convey the key message, tone, and mood of the brand for branding campaigns.
Create visual content for websites, banners, fan pages, and landing pages
Strong critical thinking skills and the ability to manage multiple projects while ensuring deadlines are met.
Proficiency in design software such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Premiere Pro).
Strong portfolio showcasing previous work in digital advertising and visual content creation.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Attention to detail and a strong sense of aesthetics.
Ability to edit videos is a plus.
English: reading, writing.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: negotiable
Employees receive full wage insurance.
Health care programs.
Quarterly/Annually bonus, Project bonus
Company trips: 1 per year.
Laptop provided
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
