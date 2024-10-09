Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu

Mức lương 14 - 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12, VietJet Plaza, 60A Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu

Collaborate with the account and content teams to develop design solutions that align with the desired concept. Work with the team to create innovative designs tailored to the specific requirements of each client project. Design concepts and visuals for digital advertising products, including advertisements for websites, Facebook, ad networks, mobile platforms, etc. Develop and adjust designs based on client feedback until final approval is obtained.

Collaborate with the account and content teams to develop design solutions that align with the desired concept.

Work with the team to create innovative designs tailored to the specific requirements of each client project.

Design concepts and visuals for digital advertising products, including advertisements for websites, Facebook, ad networks, mobile platforms, etc.

Develop and adjust designs based on client feedback until final approval is obtained.

Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Candidate for bachelor’s degree in visual communication, Advertising, Marketing, Communications, English, or related field. Minimum of 2+ years of experience in graphic design. Experience working on international marketing projects. Ability to brainstorm with the team to generate suitable ideas and concepts. Create visual productions that effectively convey the key message, tone, and mood of the brand for branding campaigns. Create visual content for websites, banners, fan pages, and landing pages Strong critical thinking skills and the ability to manage multiple projects while ensuring deadlines are met. Proficiency in design software such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Premiere Pro). Strong portfolio showcasing previous work in digital advertising and visual content creation. Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams. Attention to detail and a strong sense of aesthetics. Ability to edit videos is a plus. English: reading, writing.

Candidate for bachelor’s degree in visual communication, Advertising, Marketing, Communications, English, or related field.

Minimum of 2+ years of experience in graphic design. Experience working on international marketing projects.

Ability to brainstorm with the team to generate suitable ideas and concepts.

Create visual productions that effectively convey the key message, tone, and mood of the brand for branding campaigns.

Create visual content for websites, banners, fan pages, and landing pages

Strong critical thinking skills and the ability to manage multiple projects while ensuring deadlines are met.

Proficiency in design software such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Premiere Pro).

Strong portfolio showcasing previous work in digital advertising and visual content creation.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Attention to detail and a strong sense of aesthetics.

Ability to edit videos is a plus.

English: reading, writing.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: negotiable Employees receive full wage insurance. Health care programs. Quarterly/Annually bonus, Project bonus Company trips: 1 per year. Laptop provided

Salary: negotiable

Employees receive full wage insurance.

Health care programs.

Quarterly/Annually bonus, Project bonus

Company trips: 1 per year.

Laptop provided

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin