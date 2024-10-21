Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH PLATFORM A DIGITAL SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH PLATFORM A DIGITAL SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH PLATFORM A DIGITAL SOLUTIONS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH PLATFORM A DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

Thiết kế đồ hoạ

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLATFORM A DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Thảo Điền, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About Us:
Platform A is a leading provider of world-class integrations for enterprise dealer partners, specializing in automated finance solutions for the automotive industry. Our innovative LaaS (Lending as a Service) API Suite facilitates seamless integrations across various stakeholders in the car purchasing journey, including OEMs, online dealership groups, inventory aggregators, lenders, and marketplace partners.
Platform A
Job Description:
We seek a creative and detail-oriented UI/UX Designer who can blend user experience design with graphic design. The ideal candidate will be responsible for designing intuitive and engaging interfaces for both web and mobile applications while also contributing to our overall visual identity.
Key Responsibilities:
Conduct user research and gather insights to inform design decisions. Create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity mockups for web and mobile applications. Collaborate with product managers and developers to implement user-friendly designs. Design and maintain a cohesive visual identity across all digital platforms. Develop graphics and visual elements for marketing materials, social media, and branding. Conduct usability testing and iterate on designs based on feedback. Stay updated with industry trends and best practices to ensure innovative solutions.
Conduct user research and gather insights to inform design decisions.
Create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity mockups for web and mobile applications.
Collaborate with product managers and developers to implement user-friendly designs.
Design and maintain a cohesive visual identity across all digital platforms.
Develop graphics and visual elements for marketing materials, social media, and branding.
Conduct usability testing and iterate on designs based on feedback.
Stay updated with industry trends and best practices to ensure innovative solutions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:
Fluent English and have experiment in bank/financial Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design, Interaction Design, or a related field. 3+ years of experience in UI/UX design for web and mobile applications. Strong graphic design skills with a portfolio showcasing your work. Proficiency in design tools such as Figma, or similar. Solid understanding of user-centered design principles and usability. Familiarity with HTML, CSS, and basic front-end development is a plus. Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Fluent English and have experiment in bank/financial
Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design, Interaction Design, or a related field.
3+ years of experience in UI/UX design for web and mobile applications.
Strong graphic design skills with a portfolio showcasing your work.
Proficiency in design tools such as Figma, or similar.
Solid understanding of user-centered design principles and usability.
Familiarity with HTML, CSS, and basic front-end development is a plus.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Preferred Skills:
Experience with animation and motion design. Knowledge of accessibility best practices. Familiarity with Agile methodologies.
Experience with animation and motion design.
Knowledge of accessibility best practices.
Familiarity with Agile methodologies.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLATFORM A DIGITAL SOLUTIONS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What We Offer:
Competitive salary and benefits package. Opportunities for professional growth and development. A creative and collaborative work environment. Flexible working arrangements.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
A creative and collaborative work environment.
Flexible working arrangements.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLATFORM A DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH PLATFORM A DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

CÔNG TY TNHH PLATFORM A DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 14D1 Thảo Điền, Quận 2, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

