Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH PLATFORM A DIGITAL SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Kinh nghiệm 3 năm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Thảo Điền, Quận 2

Thiết kế đồ hoạ

About Us:

Platform A is a leading provider of world-class integrations for enterprise dealer partners, specializing in automated finance solutions for the automotive industry. Our innovative LaaS (Lending as a Service) API Suite facilitates seamless integrations across various stakeholders in the car purchasing journey, including OEMs, online dealership groups, inventory aggregators, lenders, and marketplace partners.

Platform A

Job Description:

We seek a creative and detail-oriented UI/UX Designer who can blend user experience design with graphic design. The ideal candidate will be responsible for designing intuitive and engaging interfaces for both web and mobile applications while also contributing to our overall visual identity.

Key Responsibilities:

Conduct user research and gather insights to inform design decisions. Create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity mockups for web and mobile applications. Collaborate with product managers and developers to implement user-friendly designs. Design and maintain a cohesive visual identity across all digital platforms. Develop graphics and visual elements for marketing materials, social media, and branding. Conduct usability testing and iterate on designs based on feedback. Stay updated with industry trends and best practices to ensure innovative solutions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:

Fluent English and have experiment in bank/financial Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design, Interaction Design, or a related field. 3+ years of experience in UI/UX design for web and mobile applications. Strong graphic design skills with a portfolio showcasing your work. Proficiency in design tools such as Figma, or similar. Solid understanding of user-centered design principles and usability. Familiarity with HTML, CSS, and basic front-end development is a plus. Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Preferred Skills:

Experience with animation and motion design. Knowledge of accessibility best practices. Familiarity with Agile methodologies.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLATFORM A DIGITAL SOLUTIONS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What We Offer:

Competitive salary and benefits package. Opportunities for professional growth and development. A creative and collaborative work environment. Flexible working arrangements.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLATFORM A DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

