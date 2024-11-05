Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 3 Lương Yên, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin

Reporting to: Graphic Design Lead

What are the main tasks and responsibilities?

1. Graphic Design:

Receiving briefs, analyzing information.

Develop and execute creative graphic design ideas to meet advertising and marketing needs.

Designing social posts, banners, posters, brochures, leaflets, standees, taglines, backdrops, gifts, etc.

Participating in brainstorming, developing ideas, and providing direction for projects and design concepts for implementation

Collaborating with the team in the design process to ensure timely delivery, adherence to Requirements, and ensuring aesthetic design for assigned projects.Video Editing:

Utilize basic video editing skills to produce high-quality content for various projects.

Edit and assemble video footage, add transition effects, and enhance audio and visuals to optimize the viewer experience.

2. Video Editing:

3. Brand Understanding:

Collaborate closely with the marketing department to ensure that all graphic and video works accurately reflect the company's brand.

4. Interaction and Feedback:

Collaborate with other departments to understand needs and deliver on time.

Embrace and actively learn from feedback to continually improve skills and products.

Actively support other departments when needed, providing marketing assistance and expertise as required

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Minimum 2 years of experience in similar position

Design Skills: Proficient in AI, PTS and other graphic design tools.

Video Editing Skills: Knowledge in Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, and other professional video editing tools.

Brand Knowledge: Solid understanding of principles for building and maintaining a brand.

Effective Communication: Open communication and efficient teamwork skills.

Experience: At least 1-2 years of experience working in the fields of graphic design and video

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: up to 20,000,000 net/month + performance bonus

Numerous opportunities to participate and invest in top projects

Dynamic working environment, with high exposure to global projects, leading KOLs/ influencers and an international audience

Be a part of the blockchain and cryptocurrency revolution that is changing the world, with plenty of opportunities for personal growth and development

