Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB

Công nghệ Thông tin

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB

Mức lương
Từ 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 3 Lương Yên, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Từ 20 Triệu

Reporting to: Graphic Design Lead
What are the main tasks and responsibilities?
1. Graphic Design:
Receiving briefs, analyzing information.
Develop and execute creative graphic design ideas to meet advertising and marketing needs.
Designing social posts, banners, posters, brochures, leaflets, standees, taglines, backdrops, gifts, etc.
Participating in brainstorming, developing ideas, and providing direction for projects and design concepts for implementation
Collaborating with the team in the design process to ensure timely delivery, adherence to Requirements, and ensuring aesthetic design for assigned projects.Video Editing:
Utilize basic video editing skills to produce high-quality content for various projects.
Edit and assemble video footage, add transition effects, and enhance audio and visuals to optimize the viewer experience.
2. Video Editing:
3. Brand Understanding:
Collaborate closely with the marketing department to ensure that all graphic and video works accurately reflect the company's brand.
4. Interaction and Feedback:
Collaborate with other departments to understand needs and deliver on time.
Embrace and actively learn from feedback to continually improve skills and products.
Actively support other departments when needed, providing marketing assistance and expertise as required

Với Mức Lương Từ 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 2 years of experience in similar position
Design Skills: Proficient in AI, PTS and other graphic design tools.
Video Editing Skills: Knowledge in Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, and other professional video editing tools.
Brand Knowledge: Solid understanding of principles for building and maintaining a brand.
Effective Communication: Open communication and efficient teamwork skills.
Experience: At least 1-2 years of experience working in the fields of graphic design and video

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: up to 20,000,000 net/month + performance bonus
Numerous opportunities to participate and invest in top projects
Dynamic working environment, with high exposure to global projects, leading KOLs/ influencers and an international audience
Be a part of the blockchain and cryptocurrency revolution that is changing the world, with plenty of opportunities for personal growth and development

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ - SPORES LAB

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 40 Hai Bà Trưng, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

