Tuyển Hành chính kho Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính kho Tại Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- SDSVN
- HCM / SDC Warehouse
Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính kho Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
(1) OVERALL SCOPE OF THE ORGANISATION
Candidate can be assist to Main office management to managing and coordinate daily operation to each Warehouse
Arrange and ensure all activities related inbound of finish good warehouse follow Samsung Electronics’ SOP accordingly.
Responsibility to control all of inbound process to parties concern to perform plan.
Making Daily Report and Process system. ( Damage, Good Receipt, Containers Requesting System)
Candidates with knowledge word, excel, and power point. This advantage will apply for many new projects to be implemented in the near future
Good presentation skills and negotiation
(2) BROAD SCOPE:
Inbound Staff
(3) ESSENTIAL DUTIES/ RESPONSIBILITIES:
Control daily inbound activities
Checking and Good Receipt on system.
Daily manage porter during unloading processing.
Support make and report daily damage inbound and mixing report.
Follow SOP by company regulation.
Support and Report Inbound Team and Back up for Inbound Leader
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
(a) EDUCATION / QUALIFICATION:
- High School or college graduate.
- Available to working on shift or OT.
- EXPERIENCE:
- Min. 1 years of experience of relevant experience
- Know to use the system
(b) SKILLS:
- Available to working on shift.
- Ability to work with word processing and spreadsheet tools (MS Office Word, Excel, ...)
- Ability in the use of office equipment, computer hardware and peripherals.
- Basic understanding of databases.
- Team-work skill, making report.
- Communication and problem-solving skills.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- 100% gross salary during probation;
- Statutory insurances;
- Healcare package
- Birthday gift;
- Quarterly Party/voucher, Team Building, YEP;
- Lunch allowances, shuttle bus;
- OT should be compensated based on gross salary;
- Annual Salary Review;
- In Period Leave for female (3hr/month);
- Professional and challenging working environment;
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI