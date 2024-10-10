Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

Mức lương
12 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 14, tòa nhà AP, 518B Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 21, Quận Bình Thạnh, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu

A. Talent Acquisition (50%)
Process recruitment, screen applications and coordinate with the Head of the Department to interview and select suitable candidates Support in consulting and updating job descriptions for opening positions Update and manage candidate data, send interview invitations and interview results to candidates, collect necessary documents for verifying qualified candidate information Draft offer letter and submit to HRM for approval Support HRM in planning and annual recruitment budget for approval by the Board of Directors Build relationships with candidates and employer branding Propose appropriate recruitment channels and trends Perform other tasks as requested by Team leader/ Manager
Process recruitment, screen applications and coordinate with the Head of the Department to interview and select suitable candidates
Support in consulting and updating job descriptions for opening positions
Update and manage candidate data, send interview invitations and interview results to candidates, collect necessary documents for verifying qualified candidate information
Draft offer letter and submit to HRM for approval
Support HRM in planning and annual recruitment budget for approval by the Board of Directors
Build relationships with candidates and employer branding
Propose appropriate recruitment channels and trends
Perform other tasks as requested by Team leader/ Manager
B. Onboarding for new employee (30%)
Send offer letters to candidates and collect required documents from the company Support in organizing onboarding orientation for new employee Collaborate with other teams to prepear assets, tools, and necessary documents for new employees to receive the job. Notify the direct manager about the plan to welcome the employee, support in-the-job training process Process for introduction new employee to entire company/ related work groups, guide the use of common areas and facilities of the company Monitor and support new employees promptly during the probationary period, make appropriate and timely suggestions
Send offer letters to candidates and collect required documents from the company
Support in organizing onboarding orientation for new employee
Collaborate with other teams to prepear assets, tools, and necessary documents for new employees to receive the job.
Notify the direct manager about the plan to welcome the employee, support in-the-job training process
Process for introduction new employee to entire company/ related work groups, guide the use of common areas and facilities of the company
Monitor and support new employees promptly during the probationary period, make appropriate and timely suggestions
C. Internal Communication and Employer Branding (20%)
Coordinate internal events for employees as YEP, company trip,... Create and distribute engaging content on communication platforms as LinkedIn, Facebook Create and implement employer branding campaign to showcase the company culture and attract potential candidates,...
Coordinate internal events for employees as YEP, company trip,...
Create and distribute engaging content on communication platforms as LinkedIn, Facebook
Create and implement employer branding campaign to showcase the company culture and attract potential candidates,...

Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Please apply CV in English From 25 – 28 years old Bachelor’s Degree in related field as Human Resource, Business Administration (BA), Law,... From 3 - 5 years of experience in related position, preferably working experience at Korean company, HR/technology service field Have experience in recruiment for Marketing, Sales, IT position is a big plus Can communicate in English-speaking environment Good communication, negotiation, presentation skill Experience and understanding of the entire hiring process, including sourcing, candidate assessment, interviewing techniques, and selection criteria Proficiency in using HR management software, MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) or Google Workspace Honest, proactive, flexible at work
Please apply CV in English
From 25 – 28 years old
Bachelor’s Degree in related field as Human Resource, Business Administration (BA), Law,...
From 3 - 5 years of experience in related position, preferably working experience at Korean company, HR/technology service field
Have experience in recruiment for Marketing, Sales, IT position is a big plus
Can communicate in English-speaking environment
Good communication, negotiation, presentation skill
Experience and understanding of the entire hiring process, including sourcing, candidate assessment, interviewing techniques, and selection criteria
Proficiency in using HR management software, MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) or Google Workspace
Honest, proactive, flexible at work

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income & Achievement
Full SHUI as Vietnamese Law Competitive salary, salary review once a year 13th month salary and Annual Performance Bonus MVP and Shining star awards at the end of year
Full SHUI as Vietnamese Law
Competitive salary, salary review once a year
13th month salary and Annual Performance Bonus
MVP and Shining star awards at the end of year
Workplace Happiness
Premium Private Medical Insurance PVI and annual health check 15-day annual leave, Christmas leave and 30-min menstrual leave for women Company trip, YEP and monthly gathering time Gifts on special occasion and fully stocked snack corner Sponsored training courses and book purchase quarterly Be well-equipped with new working equipment Global and professional working environment
Premium Private Medical Insurance PVI and annual health check
15-day annual leave, Christmas leave and 30-min menstrual leave for women
Company trip, YEP and monthly gathering time
Gifts on special occasion and fully stocked snack corner
Sponsored training courses and book purchase quarterly
Be well-equipped with new working equipment
Global and professional working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: F14, AP Tower, 518B Dien Bien Phu Street, Ward 21, Binh Thanh District, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-hr-executive-thu-nhap-12-15-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job209812
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN ĐẠT
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN ĐẠT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LỮ HÀNH ASIA NOVO
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH LỮ HÀNH ASIA NOVO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH LỮ HÀNH ASIA NOVO
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY LUẬT TNHH LIÊN VIỆT
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY LUẬT TNHH LIÊN VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY LUẬT TNHH LIÊN VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC & KỸ THUẬT ĐIỆN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC & KỸ THUẬT ĐIỆN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC & KỸ THUẬT ĐIỆN
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Think Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Think Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Think Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 2,000 USD American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Trên 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Thlone JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 12 USD Thlone JSC
1 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIN HỌC VIỄN THÔNG VINAFORE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIN HỌC VIỄN THÔNG VINAFORE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chăm sóc/Hỗ trợ học viên Ms Ngân English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 350 - 700 USD Ms Ngân English
350 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công ty cổ phần Vie Healthcare làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Vie Healthcare
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Bán hàng mỹ phẩm Bảo Ngọc Store làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Bảo Ngọc Store
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Bán hàng mỹ phẩm Bảo Ngọc Store làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Bảo Ngọc Store
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ điện AA Decor Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận AA Decor Corporation
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Bán hàng mỹ phẩm Bảo Ngọc Store làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Bảo Ngọc Store
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Bán hàng mỹ phẩm Bảo Ngọc Store làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu Bảo Ngọc Store
4 - 4.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Bán hàng mỹ phẩm Homi Cosmetic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Homi Cosmetic
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Solution Architect Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD Intes Co., Ltd
1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Ideal Life (IZIon24) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Ideal Life (IZIon24)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ Bất Động Sản Kavi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ Bất Động Sản Kavi
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hiệu trưởng/Phó hiệu trưởng RT Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận RT Holdings
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Tập Đoàn Vingroup - Công Ty Cổ phần Vincom Retail làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Tập Đoàn Vingroup - Công Ty Cổ phần Vincom Retail
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Technical Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc dự án Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH MTV BCA - Thăng Long Tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 2 USD Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH MTV BCA - Thăng Long Tại TP.HCM
15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giao dịch viên First Commercial Bank Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận First Commercial Bank Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 15 USD NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
500 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Bán hàng kỹ thuật Điện/Điện tử/Viễn thông CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & THIẾT BỊ VPM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & THIẾT BỊ VPM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Quay/Dựng video GSM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 12 USD GSM
700 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thương Mại Nhật Tiến làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thương Mại Nhật Tiến
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ điện Vietnam Total Design & Construction Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD Vietnam Total Design & Construction Co.,ltd
1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Marketing GEEK Up làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận GEEK Up
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Bán hàng mỹ phẩm Bảo Ngọc Store làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Bảo Ngọc Store
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Merap làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Merap
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm