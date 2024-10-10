Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 14, tòa nhà AP, 518B Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 21, Quận Bình Thạnh, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu

A. Talent Acquisition (50%)

Process recruitment, screen applications and coordinate with the Head of the Department to interview and select suitable candidates Support in consulting and updating job descriptions for opening positions Update and manage candidate data, send interview invitations and interview results to candidates, collect necessary documents for verifying qualified candidate information Draft offer letter and submit to HRM for approval Support HRM in planning and annual recruitment budget for approval by the Board of Directors Build relationships with candidates and employer branding Propose appropriate recruitment channels and trends Perform other tasks as requested by Team leader/ Manager

B. Onboarding for new employee (30%)

Send offer letters to candidates and collect required documents from the company Support in organizing onboarding orientation for new employee Collaborate with other teams to prepear assets, tools, and necessary documents for new employees to receive the job. Notify the direct manager about the plan to welcome the employee, support in-the-job training process Process for introduction new employee to entire company/ related work groups, guide the use of common areas and facilities of the company Monitor and support new employees promptly during the probationary period, make appropriate and timely suggestions

C. Internal Communication and Employer Branding (20%)

Coordinate internal events for employees as YEP, company trip,... Create and distribute engaging content on communication platforms as LinkedIn, Facebook Create and implement employer branding campaign to showcase the company culture and attract potential candidates,...

Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Please apply CV in English From 25 – 28 years old Bachelor’s Degree in related field as Human Resource, Business Administration (BA), Law,... From 3 - 5 years of experience in related position, preferably working experience at Korean company, HR/technology service field Have experience in recruiment for Marketing, Sales, IT position is a big plus Can communicate in English-speaking environment Good communication, negotiation, presentation skill Experience and understanding of the entire hiring process, including sourcing, candidate assessment, interviewing techniques, and selection criteria Proficiency in using HR management software, MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) or Google Workspace Honest, proactive, flexible at work

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income & Achievement

Full SHUI as Vietnamese Law Competitive salary, salary review once a year 13th month salary and Annual Performance Bonus MVP and Shining star awards at the end of year

Workplace Happiness

Premium Private Medical Insurance PVI and annual health check 15-day annual leave, Christmas leave and 30-min menstrual leave for women Company trip, YEP and monthly gathering time Gifts on special occasion and fully stocked snack corner Sponsored training courses and book purchase quarterly Be well-equipped with new working equipment Global and professional working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

