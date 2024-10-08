Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Recruitment and Onboarding:

• Analyze human resource needs, develop recruitment plan.

• Manage the recruitment process, including job postings, resume screening, background checking and

coordinating interviews.

• Assist in preliminary interview.

• Facilitate the onboarding process for new hires, including orientation and necessary documentation.

- Employee Relations:

• Act as a point of contact for employee inquiries and concerns.

• Support conflict resolution and provide guidance on HR policies and procedures.

- Assist in managing the performance appraisal process.

• Support managers in developing performance improvement plans and addressing performance issues.

• Prepare Personnel budget (salary and benefits), manage and own expenditures, and report on

variances to budget.

- HR Administration:

• Maintain accurate employee records and ensure data integrity.

• Assist with the preparation of HR reports and analytics.

• Apply human resource regulations according to ISO.

• Declare employee insurance when arising.

• Do the visa and work permit procedures, and support trade union activities.

- Compliance:

• Ensure adherence to labor laws and company policies.

• Assist in the implementation of HR compliance initiatives and training.

Benefits and Compensation:

• Assist with the administration of employee benefits programs.

• Support compensation reviews and adjustments as needed.

• Monthly salary calculation.

- Training and Development:

• Identify training needs and coordinate training programs to enhance employee skills and organizational effectiveness.

• Promote a culture of continuous learning and development within the organization.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 4-5 yrs minimum experience in Human Resources.

• Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field required.

• Good proficiency in verbal and writting in English.

• Capable of working with staff at all levels with the ability to build effective partnerships.

• Strong organizational skills; creative problem solver; detail oriented; accurate proofreader.

• Strong verbal and written communication skills.

• Maintain current knowledge and understanding of regulations, laws, industry trends, practices.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Attractive salary and bonus with annual revision.

• Cooperation with colleagues around the world in a leading global group.

• Strong team spirit in an entrepreneurial environment of a growing company

