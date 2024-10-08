Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM)

Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế

Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Recruitment and Onboarding:
• Analyze human resource needs, develop recruitment plan.
• Manage the recruitment process, including job postings, resume screening, background checking and
coordinating interviews.
• Assist in preliminary interview.
• Facilitate the onboarding process for new hires, including orientation and necessary documentation.
- Employee Relations:
• Act as a point of contact for employee inquiries and concerns.
• Support conflict resolution and provide guidance on HR policies and procedures.
- Assist in managing the performance appraisal process.
• Support managers in developing performance improvement plans and addressing performance issues.
• Prepare Personnel budget (salary and benefits), manage and own expenditures, and report on
variances to budget.
- HR Administration:
• Maintain accurate employee records and ensure data integrity.
• Assist with the preparation of HR reports and analytics.
• Apply human resource regulations according to ISO.
• Declare employee insurance when arising.
• Do the visa and work permit procedures, and support trade union activities.
- Compliance:
• Ensure adherence to labor laws and company policies.
• Assist in the implementation of HR compliance initiatives and training.
Benefits and Compensation:
• Assist with the administration of employee benefits programs.
• Support compensation reviews and adjustments as needed.
• Monthly salary calculation.
- Training and Development:
• Identify training needs and coordinate training programs to enhance employee skills and organizational effectiveness.
• Promote a culture of continuous learning and development within the organization.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 4-5 yrs minimum experience in Human Resources.
• Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field required.
• Good proficiency in verbal and writting in English.
• Capable of working with staff at all levels with the ability to build effective partnerships.
• Strong organizational skills; creative problem solver; detail oriented; accurate proofreader.
• Strong verbal and written communication skills.
• Maintain current knowledge and understanding of regulations, laws, industry trends, practices.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Attractive salary and bonus with annual revision.
• Cooperation with colleagues around the world in a leading global group.
• Strong team spirit in an entrepreneurial environment of a growing company

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM)

CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 10, The CirCO Platform, 222 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

