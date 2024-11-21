Tuyển HR thu nhập Thoả thuận Thực tập tại Hồ Chí Minh

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 677/6 Điện Biên Phủ, F22, Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for an HR Junior for our Human Resources Department to internally run with us on the journey of bringing innovation to the Vietnamese young generation. You will be responsible for:
- Participate in the recruitment process, including but not limited to: post jobs, actively source for candidates, coordinate interview schedule.
- Manage candidate communication and progress
- Support Admin task, the internal activities and engagement programs with the Employer Branding team.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- University students are welcomed to apply.
- Relevant experience in HR and/or strong career aspirations in HR.
- Detail-oriented.
- High sense of responsibility.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Familiar with Microsoft Office especially Excel and PowerPoint.
- Fluent written and spoken English is a plus.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Directly participate in the company's strategic plan development.
- Training and development orientation.
- Work directly with experienced Managers.
- Working with the young and dynamic Team.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
