Tuyển HR thu nhập Thoả thuận Thực tập tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 677/6 Điện Biên Phủ, F22, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc

We are looking for an HR Junior for our Human Resources Department to internally run with us on the journey of bringing innovation to the Vietnamese young generation. You will be responsible for:

- Participate in the recruitment process, including but not limited to: post jobs, actively source for candidates, coordinate interview schedule.

- Manage candidate communication and progress

- Support Admin task, the internal activities and engagement programs with the Employer Branding team.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- University students are welcomed to apply.

- Relevant experience in HR and/or strong career aspirations in HR.

- Detail-oriented.

- High sense of responsibility.

- Good interpersonal skills.

- Familiar with Microsoft Office especially Excel and PowerPoint.

- Fluent written and spoken English is a plus.

Quyền Lợi

- Directly participate in the company's strategic plan development.

- Training and development orientation.

- Work directly with experienced Managers.

- Working with the young and dynamic Team.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

