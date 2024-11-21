Tuyển HR thu nhập Thoả thuận Thực tập tại Hồ Chí Minh

Tuyển HR thu nhập Thoả thuận Thực tập tại Hồ Chí Minh

CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 677/6 Điện Biên Phủ, F22, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for an HR Junior for our Human Resources Department to internally run with us on the journey of bringing innovation to the Vietnamese young generation. You will be responsible for:
- Participate in the recruitment process, including but not limited to: post jobs, actively source for candidates, coordinate interview schedule.
- Manage candidate communication and progress
- Support Admin task, the internal activities and engagement programs with the Employer Branding team.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University students are welcomed to apply.
- Relevant experience in HR and/or strong career aspirations in HR.
- Detail-oriented.
- High sense of responsibility.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Familiar with Microsoft Office especially Excel and PowerPoint.
- Fluent written and spoken English is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Directly participate in the company's strategic plan development.
- Training and development orientation.
- Work directly with experienced Managers.
- Working with the young and dynamic Team.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION

CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 1 - 3, Tòa nhà Yoko Building, 677/6 Đ. Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Bình Thạnh, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-hr-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-thuc-tap-tai-ho-chi-minh-job254004
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Nhân Lực Worklink Việt Nam
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Full-time , Part-time tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Nhân Lực Worklink Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Năng Lượng Việt Thăng
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Năng Lượng Việt Thăng
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Quảng Nam
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Quảng Nam Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT- THƯƠNG MẠI- DỊCH VỤ ĐÀI PHONG
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Long An
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT- THƯƠNG MẠI- DỊCH VỤ ĐÀI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY TNHH Việt Farm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Lâm Đồng
Công TY TNHH Việt Farm
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH May thời trang Nam Phương
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH May thời trang Nam Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 12 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Nhân Lực Worklink Việt Nam
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Full-time , Part-time tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Nhân Lực Worklink Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Năng Lượng Việt Thăng
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Năng Lượng Việt Thăng
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Quảng Nam
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Quảng Nam Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT- THƯƠNG MẠI- DỊCH VỤ ĐÀI PHONG
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Long An
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT- THƯƠNG MẠI- DỊCH VỤ ĐÀI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY TNHH Việt Farm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Lâm Đồng
Công TY TNHH Việt Farm
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH May thời trang Nam Phương
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH May thời trang Nam Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 12 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất