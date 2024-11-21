Tuyển HR thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Tuyển HR thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/12/2024
Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lotte Tower, 54 Lieu Giai, Ba Dinh, Ha Noi, Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Talent Acquisition & Employer Branding
• Provide exceptional service and full life cycle recruiting
• Develop, and maintain strong partnerships with Hiring Managers/ Department Heads, Team members, and cross-functional team members.
• Proactively review, evaluate, and recommend sources of candidates.
• Build and maintain a strong network of talented candidates through market research, community building, and ongoing relationship management for short—and long-term opportunities abroad/a deep range of positions.
• Present company and position value proposition and story in a compelling manner
• Participate in projects and initiatives related to talent acquisition
• Check applications, screen, shortlist, interview and select candidates.
• Coordinate onboarding activities such as pre-employment preparation and orientation training plan, as well as follow-up probation's performance.
• Build up Employer Branding activities to enhance the company’s culture and core values in the market and attract more talent on various channels.
2. Staff activities
• Enhance Company Culture by building up internal events and activities to keep good connections between employees and bring up spirit for employees.
• Coordinate with other departments to implement internal events and activities.
• Design posters and create content for events.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

+ Education: Bachelor Degree (Economics, Business Administration, Foreign Language Studies or related fields)
+ Education:
+ Experience:
1-3 year experience as a Talent Acquisition or similar role.
Working experience in a Foreign Company is an advantage.
Familiarity with social media, resume databases, and professional network
+ Other skills and knowledge
Have good planning idea/ concept.
Have experience in using basic Photoshop/Design/Video editing skills.
Excel at writing content attracting people.
Good communication and interpersonal skills;
Able to connect, encourage employees and be proactive in operation.
High flexibility and adaptability.
Hard working, high responsibility and cooperative spirit.
Willing to learn and to be trained.
Good command of English and Vietnamese both written and verbal communication.

Tại Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Panasonic R&D Center Vietnam was established in April 2007, is a company specializing in R&D of Panasonic Group in Vietnam with the aim of enhancing R&D activities in the field of digital home appliances, automation, mobility in Vietnam, providing R&D services for software solutions in today's hottest fields such as AI, Cloud, IoT in a chain of R&D centers of worldwide corporations
1. Career Path Development
• Long-term multi-career roadmap;
• Learning & development (Language Training, Technical Training, Soft-skill Training, On-job Training, etc.)
• Oversea business trips (Japan, China, Singapore, US, Mexico, EU, etc.)
2. Work-life Balance
• Flexible working time that supports work-life balance (Core time: 9:00-16:00; 5 days from Monday - Friday/ week)
• Additional special holiday
3. Compensation package
• Attractive salary
• Competitive bonus package depend on abilities, performance and competencies
• Diversified allowance scheme
4. Wellness
• Well-protected with 24/7 personal accident and medical care insurance;
• Well-designed Annual Health Check-up program;
5. Activities
• Team-building activities; Birthday Party; Year-end party; Sport Day/ Family Day
• Summer Vacation (Trip to famous tourist spots domestic/ overseas,...)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company

Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Headquarter: Plot J1-J2 Thang Long Industrial Park, Dong Anh Dist., Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-hr-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job254072
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Nhân Lực Worklink Việt Nam
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Full-time , Part-time tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Nhân Lực Worklink Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Năng Lượng Việt Thăng
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Năng Lượng Việt Thăng
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Quảng Nam
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Quảng Nam Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT- THƯƠNG MẠI- DỊCH VỤ ĐÀI PHONG
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Long An
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT- THƯƠNG MẠI- DỊCH VỤ ĐÀI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY TNHH Việt Farm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Lâm Đồng
Công TY TNHH Việt Farm
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH May thời trang Nam Phương
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH May thời trang Nam Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 12 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Nhân Lực Worklink Việt Nam
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Full-time , Part-time tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Nhân Lực Worklink Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Năng Lượng Việt Thăng
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Năng Lượng Việt Thăng
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Quảng Nam
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Quảng Nam Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT- THƯƠNG MẠI- DỊCH VỤ ĐÀI PHONG
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Long An
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT- THƯƠNG MẠI- DỊCH VỤ ĐÀI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY TNHH Việt Farm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Lâm Đồng
Công TY TNHH Việt Farm
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH May thời trang Nam Phương
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH May thời trang Nam Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 12 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất