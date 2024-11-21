Tuyển HR thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Lotte Tower, 54 Lieu Giai, Ba Dinh, Ha Noi, Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Talent Acquisition & Employer Branding

• Provide exceptional service and full life cycle recruiting

• Develop, and maintain strong partnerships with Hiring Managers/ Department Heads, Team members, and cross-functional team members.

• Proactively review, evaluate, and recommend sources of candidates.

• Build and maintain a strong network of talented candidates through market research, community building, and ongoing relationship management for short—and long-term opportunities abroad/a deep range of positions.

• Present company and position value proposition and story in a compelling manner

• Participate in projects and initiatives related to talent acquisition

• Check applications, screen, shortlist, interview and select candidates.

• Coordinate onboarding activities such as pre-employment preparation and orientation training plan, as well as follow-up probation's performance.

• Build up Employer Branding activities to enhance the company’s culture and core values in the market and attract more talent on various channels.

2. Staff activities

• Enhance Company Culture by building up internal events and activities to keep good connections between employees and bring up spirit for employees.

• Coordinate with other departments to implement internal events and activities.

• Design posters and create content for events.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

+ Education: Bachelor Degree (Economics, Business Administration, Foreign Language Studies or related fields)

+ Experience:

1-3 year experience as a Talent Acquisition or similar role.

Working experience in a Foreign Company is an advantage.

Familiarity with social media, resume databases, and professional network

+ Other skills and knowledge

Have good planning idea/ concept.

Have experience in using basic Photoshop/Design/Video editing skills.

Excel at writing content attracting people.

Good communication and interpersonal skills;

Able to connect, encourage employees and be proactive in operation.

High flexibility and adaptability.

Hard working, high responsibility and cooperative spirit.

Willing to learn and to be trained.

Good command of English and Vietnamese both written and verbal communication.

Tại Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Panasonic R&D Center Vietnam was established in April 2007, is a company specializing in R&D of Panasonic Group in Vietnam with the aim of enhancing R&D activities in the field of digital home appliances, automation, mobility in Vietnam, providing R&D services for software solutions in today's hottest fields such as AI, Cloud, IoT in a chain of R&D centers of worldwide corporations

1. Career Path Development

• Long-term multi-career roadmap;

• Learning & development (Language Training, Technical Training, Soft-skill Training, On-job Training, etc.)

• Oversea business trips (Japan, China, Singapore, US, Mexico, EU, etc.)

2. Work-life Balance

• Flexible working time that supports work-life balance (Core time: 9:00-16:00; 5 days from Monday - Friday/ week)

• Additional special holiday

3. Compensation package

• Attractive salary

• Competitive bonus package depend on abilities, performance and competencies

• Diversified allowance scheme

4. Wellness

• Well-protected with 24/7 personal accident and medical care insurance;

• Well-designed Annual Health Check-up program;

5. Activities

• Team-building activities; Birthday Party; Year-end party; Sport Day/ Family Day

• Summer Vacation (Trip to famous tourist spots domestic/ overseas,...)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company

