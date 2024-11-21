Tuyển HR thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Tuyển HR thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 32 Tân Thắng, Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Correspond to Japanese employees’ concerns related to C&B.
Input, update and maintain employee database in HR system of Japan.
Provide timely and accurate calculation of payroll, allowance, tax, health insurance fee for all Japanese employees.
Other related duties as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

4th-year-student at University.
Could join full time in 6 months, from Mon to Fri.
Could provide Recommendation Letter of university.
Passionate in HR development, especially in Compensation & Benefit (C&B)
especially in Compensation & Benefit (C&B)
Good command of English & Japanese language.
Skillful in personnel administration, analyzing information and filing system
Must be organized, accurate, thorough, and able to monitor work for quality
Good at Microsoft Office (MS Word, Excel, etc.)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in one of the Best Places to Work in Vietnam and Top 30 of the Most Innovative Companies all over the world
Best Places to Work
Most Innovative Companies
Join in a dynamic and fast-growing global company (English-speaking environment), with opportunity to work in global projects and being a part of innovation team contributing initiative ideas to the hi-tech world
English-speaking
Engage in our diverse training programs which surely help strengthen both your personal and professionalism
diverse training
Monthly Internship allowance + Meal & Parking allowance
1 day of paid leave per month

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: - Hồ Chí Minh: Etown 2 Building, 364 Cong Hoa St, Tan Binh District - Hồ Chí Minh: OfficeHaus Building, 32 Tan Thang street, Son Ky ward, Tan Phu district - Hà Nội: Capital Place, No. 29 Lieu Giai Street, Ngoc Khanh Ward, Ba Dinh District

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-hr-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job254194
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP vận tải ô tô số 2
Tuyển Nhân Viên Hành Chính Lễ Tân thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty CP vận tải ô tô số 2
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Hành Chính Nhân Sự Tổng Hợp thu nhập 12 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Hàng tiêu dùng Phúc Sinh
Tuyển Nhân Viên Hành Chính Nhân Sự Tổng Hợp thu nhập 9 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ phần Hàng tiêu dùng Phúc Sinh
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển HR Intern thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN APEC GROUP
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Hành Chính Nhân Sự Tổng Hợp thu nhập 8 - 13 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hòa Bình
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN APEC GROUP
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hòa Bình Đã hết hạn 8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Quốc tế Tân Trường
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Hành Chính Nhân Sự Tổng Hợp thu nhập 10 - 13 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Quốc tế Tân Trường
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ QUẢNG CÁO MYB
Tuyển Nhân Viên Hành Chính Nhân Sự thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ QUẢNG CÁO MYB
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ VÀ THI CÔNG NỘI - NGOẠI THẤT CUNGDECOR
Tuyển Nhân Viên Hành Chính Nhân Sự thu nhập 12 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ VÀ THI CÔNG NỘI - NGOẠI THẤT CUNGDECOR
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thời trang VMG
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Tuyển Dụng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH Thời trang VMG
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL HẢI PHÒNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL Pro Company
Tuyển Hành Chính thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hải Phòng
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL HẢI PHÒNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Quảng Ninh Quảng Nam Đà Nẵng Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 101 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Quảng Bình Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP vận tải ô tô số 2
Tuyển Nhân Viên Hành Chính Lễ Tân thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty CP vận tải ô tô số 2
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Hành Chính Nhân Sự Tổng Hợp thu nhập 12 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Hàng tiêu dùng Phúc Sinh
Tuyển Nhân Viên Hành Chính Nhân Sự Tổng Hợp thu nhập 9 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ phần Hàng tiêu dùng Phúc Sinh
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển HR Intern thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH INTERSPACE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN APEC GROUP
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Hành Chính Nhân Sự Tổng Hợp thu nhập 8 - 13 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hòa Bình
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN APEC GROUP
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hòa Bình Đã hết hạn 8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Quốc tế Tân Trường
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Hành Chính Nhân Sự Tổng Hợp thu nhập 10 - 13 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Quốc tế Tân Trường
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ QUẢNG CÁO MYB
Tuyển Nhân Viên Hành Chính Nhân Sự thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ QUẢNG CÁO MYB
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ VÀ THI CÔNG NỘI - NGOẠI THẤT CUNGDECOR
Tuyển Nhân Viên Hành Chính Nhân Sự thu nhập 12 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ VÀ THI CÔNG NỘI - NGOẠI THẤT CUNGDECOR
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thời trang VMG
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Tuyển Dụng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH Thời trang VMG
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL HẢI PHÒNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL Pro Company
Tuyển Hành Chính thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hải Phòng
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL HẢI PHÒNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất