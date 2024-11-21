Tuyển HR thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 32 Tân Thắng, Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Correspond to Japanese employees’ concerns related to C&B.
Input, update and maintain employee database in HR system of Japan.
Provide timely and accurate calculation of payroll, allowance, tax, health insurance fee for all Japanese employees.
Other related duties as assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
4th-year-student at University.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
