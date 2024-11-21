Tuyển HR thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 32 Tân Thắng, Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Correspond to Japanese employees’ concerns related to C&B.

Input, update and maintain employee database in HR system of Japan.

Provide timely and accurate calculation of payroll, allowance, tax, health insurance fee for all Japanese employees.

Other related duties as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

4th-year-student at University.

Could join full time in 6 months, from Mon to Fri.

Could provide Recommendation Letter of university.

Passionate in HR development, especially in Compensation & Benefit (C&B)

Good command of English & Japanese language.

Skillful in personnel administration, analyzing information and filing system

Must be organized, accurate, thorough, and able to monitor work for quality

Good at Microsoft Office (MS Word, Excel, etc.)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in one of the Best Places to Work in Vietnam and Top 30 of the Most Innovative Companies all over the world

Join in a dynamic and fast-growing global company (English-speaking environment), with opportunity to work in global projects and being a part of innovation team contributing initiative ideas to the hi-tech world

Engage in our diverse training programs which surely help strengthen both your personal and professionalism

Monthly Internship allowance + Meal & Parking allowance

1 day of paid leave per month

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

