Tuyển Xây dựng Gwen Design Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 17 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Thảo Điền, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Xây dựng Với Mức Lương 17 - 18 Triệu

Design Development: Create and develop design concepts for restaurants and villas, incorporating client needs and preferences into innovative and functional designs. CAD and 3D Rendering: Utilize CAD software and 3D rendering tools to produce detailed drawings, models, and visualizations of design concepts. Project Management: Oversee the entire design process, from initial concept through construction and final installation. Ensure projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the client’s satisfaction. Client Interaction: Communicate effectively with clients to understand their requirements and present design proposals. Maintain strong client relationships throughout the project lifecycle. Construction Follow-Up: Coordinate with construction teams, contractors, and other stakeholders to ensure designs are executed according to specifications. Address any issues that arise during construction. Material Selection: Source and select appropriate materials, finishes, and furnishings that align with the design concept and project budget. Documentation: Prepare detailed documentation for all phases of the design process, including drawings, specifications, and project reports.

Với Mức Lương 17 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: 3-5 years of experience in interior design, particularly in the restaurant and villa sectors. Technical Skills: Proficiency in CAD software, 3D rendering, and other design tools. Strong understanding of construction processes and project management. Language Skills: Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is essential for this role. Creativity and Innovation: Ability to develop unique and creative design solutions that meet client needs and exceed expectations. Attention to Detail: Strong attention to detail, ensuring that all aspects of the design and construction process are meticulously planned and executed.

Tại Gwen Design Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Social insurance 13th month salary Time of rest (holidays, annual leaves, etc) Competitive salary within the range of 17M-18M VND. Opportunities to work on high-profile projects. A dynamic and creative work environment. Professional development and growth opportunities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Gwen Design Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.