Tuyển Interior Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Số 65, đường số 7, Khu phố 5, phường An Phú, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Surveying and measuring project site Works with clients to determine initial goals and requirements for the space to be designed. Undertake design project from concept layout to completion (Conceptualize and sketch design plans.) Define project requirements and schedule during the “brief” Consults with client to select materials, furnishings, and Dcor. Research and decide on materials and products sourcing Produce “sample” and “mood products”, Oversees the installation of materials, furniture, and other design elements. Ensures client satisfaction by visiting the project on completion with the client; resolves any complaints or concerns. Research and decide on materials and products sourcing Produce “sample” and “mood products” Other requirements during work...

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

4+ years of experience in workplace interior design or architecture Bachelor’s degree in Architecture, Interior Design or another related field preferred Proficiency in 3Dmax, Corona Render, Photoshop, MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), InDesign Strong presence in the market, active engagement in industry events A portfolio of signature conceptual design work, including some large workplace transformation projects Please submit your application in English language Experience and confidence in creating and delivering design pitches to corporate clients that win business Exceptional client management and project delivery abilities, effectively contributing to multiple projects at the same time Experience and expertise in maintaining design integrity from design concept to on-site construction Impressive track record of happy clients. Love a challenge, have a healthy competitive spirit and thrive in a team environment.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time: 5 days per week Work location:

Salary and bonus: Competitive Strong career promotion with friendly and open working environment Competitive income includes basic salaries, bonuses and commission. Welfare programs: Travel, Teambuilding, social insurance.....

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI

