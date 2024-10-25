Tuyển Interior Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Tuyển Interior Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Số 65, đường số 7, Khu phố 5, phường An Phú, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Surveying and measuring project site Works with clients to determine initial goals and requirements for the space to be designed. Undertake design project from concept layout to completion (Conceptualize and sketch design plans.) Define project requirements and schedule during the “brief” Consults with client to select materials, furnishings, and Dcor. Research and decide on materials and products sourcing Produce “sample” and “mood products”, Oversees the installation of materials, furniture, and other design elements. Ensures client satisfaction by visiting the project on completion with the client; resolves any complaints or concerns. Research and decide on materials and products sourcing Produce “sample” and “mood products” Other requirements during work...
Surveying and measuring project site
Works with clients to determine initial goals and requirements for the space to be designed.
Undertake design project from concept layout to completion (Conceptualize and sketch design plans.)
Define project requirements and schedule during the “brief”
Consults with client to select materials, furnishings, and Dcor.
Research and decide on materials and products sourcing Produce “sample” and “mood products”, Oversees the installation of materials, furniture, and other design elements.
Ensures client satisfaction by visiting the project on completion with the client; resolves any complaints or concerns.
Research and decide on materials and products sourcing Produce “sample” and “mood products”
Other requirements during work...

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

4+ years of experience in workplace interior design or architecture Bachelor’s degree in Architecture, Interior Design or another related field preferred Proficiency in 3Dmax, Corona Render, Photoshop, MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), InDesign Strong presence in the market, active engagement in industry events A portfolio of signature conceptual design work, including some large workplace transformation projects Please submit your application in English language Experience and confidence in creating and delivering design pitches to corporate clients that win business Exceptional client management and project delivery abilities, effectively contributing to multiple projects at the same time Experience and expertise in maintaining design integrity from design concept to on-site construction Impressive track record of happy clients. Love a challenge, have a healthy competitive spirit and thrive in a team environment.
4+ years of experience in workplace interior design or architecture Bachelor’s degree in Architecture, Interior Design or another related field preferred Proficiency in 3Dmax, Corona Render, Photoshop, MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), InDesign Strong presence in the market, active engagement in industry events
A portfolio of signature conceptual design work, including some large workplace transformation projects
Please submit your application in English language
Experience and confidence in creating and delivering design pitches to corporate clients that win business
Exceptional client management and project delivery abilities, effectively contributing to multiple projects at the same time
Experience and expertise in maintaining design integrity from design concept to on-site construction
Impressive track record of happy clients.
Love a challenge, have a healthy competitive spirit and thrive in a team environment.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time: 5 days per week Work location:
Working time: 5 days per week
Work location:
12th Fl, Daeha Business Center, 360 Kim Ma Street, Ba Dinh Dist, Ha Noi No 65, Str. 7, An Phu Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC
12th Fl, Daeha Business Center, 360 Kim Ma Street, Ba Dinh Dist, Ha Noi
No 65, Str. 7, An Phu Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC
Salary and bonus: Competitive Strong career promotion with friendly and open working environment Competitive income includes basic salaries, bonuses and commission. Welfare programs: Travel, Teambuilding, social insurance.....
Salary and bonus: Competitive
Strong career promotion with friendly and open working environment
Competitive income includes basic salaries, bonuses and commission.
Welfare programs: Travel, Teambuilding, social insurance.....

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI

CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT AKI

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 12th Floor, Daeha Building, 360 Kim Ma Street, Ba Dinh Dist, Ha Noi Viet Nam

