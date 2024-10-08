Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software
- Hà Nội: tầng 11, tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu
Participate in a professional Java training course.
Implement code and conduct unit tests under the guidance of a mentor and training manager.
Key topics include JavaCore, Java Spring Boot, Git, Jira, Database and ReactJS/Angular...
Apply the learned knowledge to solve real-world project problems.
Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Final-year students in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related fields.
Strong proficiency in Java Core is required. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in ReactJS/Angular.
Participate in a 3-month internship program with the opportunity to be converted to a full-time employee upon successful completion.
Good at English communication ability.
Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary (upto 3M gross)
Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning
Recreation space, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties
A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts
Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM.
Location: 11th Floor, IPH Tower, 241 Xuan Thuy Street, Cau Giay, Hanoi
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
