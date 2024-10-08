Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu

Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/10/2024
Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Mức lương
Đến 3 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: tầng 11, tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu

Participate in a professional Java training course. Implement code and conduct unit tests under the guidance of a mentor and training manager. Key topics include JavaCore, Java Spring Boot, Git, Jira, Database and ReactJS/Angular... Apply the learned knowledge to solve real-world project problems.
Participate in a professional Java training course.
Implement code and conduct unit tests under the guidance of a mentor and training manager.
Key topics include JavaCore, Java Spring Boot, Git, Jira, Database and ReactJS/Angular...
Apply the learned knowledge to solve real-world project problems.

Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Final-year students in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related fields. Strong proficiency in Java Core is required. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in ReactJS/Angular. Participate in a 3-month internship program with the opportunity to be converted to a full-time employee upon successful completion. Good at English communication ability.
Final-year students in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related fields.
Strong proficiency in Java Core is required. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in ReactJS/Angular.
Participate in a 3-month internship program with the opportunity to be converted to a full-time employee upon successful completion.
Good at English communication ability.

Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary (upto 3M gross) Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning Recreation space, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Location: 11th Floor, IPH Tower, 241 Xuan Thuy Street, Cau Giay, Hanoi
Competitive salary (upto 3M gross)
Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning
Recreation space, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties
A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts
Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM.
Location: 11th Floor, IPH Tower, 241 Xuan Thuy Street, Cau Giay, Hanoi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, quận Cầu Giấy, TPHN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

