Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 3 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: tầng 11, tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu

Participate in a professional Java training course. Implement code and conduct unit tests under the guidance of a mentor and training manager. Key topics include JavaCore, Java Spring Boot, Git, Jira, Database and ReactJS/Angular... Apply the learned knowledge to solve real-world project problems.

Participate in a professional Java training course.

Implement code and conduct unit tests under the guidance of a mentor and training manager.

Key topics include JavaCore, Java Spring Boot, Git, Jira, Database and ReactJS/Angular...

Apply the learned knowledge to solve real-world project problems.

Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Final-year students in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related fields. Strong proficiency in Java Core is required. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in ReactJS/Angular. Participate in a 3-month internship program with the opportunity to be converted to a full-time employee upon successful completion. Good at English communication ability.

Final-year students in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related fields.

Strong proficiency in Java Core is required. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in ReactJS/Angular.

Participate in a 3-month internship program with the opportunity to be converted to a full-time employee upon successful completion.

Good at English communication ability.

Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary (upto 3M gross) Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning Recreation space, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Location: 11th Floor, IPH Tower, 241 Xuan Thuy Street, Cau Giay, Hanoi

Competitive salary (upto 3M gross)

Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning

Recreation space, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties

A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts

Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Location: 11th Floor, IPH Tower, 241 Xuan Thuy Street, Cau Giay, Hanoi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

