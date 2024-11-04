Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Mức lương
Đến 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tòa MHDI Complex, 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Mỹ Đình 2, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu
Participate in development projects for application,
Able to take the role technical leader of project, propose technical solution for various problems
Perform design, implement coding, testing and documentation in line with user & system requirements to deliver source code that meet the needs and release milestone
Perform bugs fixing, maintaining, enhancement
Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Extensive experience from 3 years of the Swift & Objective C programming languages & the iOS SDK.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary up to 35M Gross. Performance based award.
Young and dynamic working environment.
Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional trainings.
Opportunity to approach newest technology trends
Salary review 2 times/year or on excellent performance
Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
