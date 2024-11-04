Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa MHDI Complex, 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Mỹ Đình 2, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc

Participate in development projects for application,

Able to take the role technical leader of project, propose technical solution for various problems

Perform design, implement coding, testing and documentation in line with user & system requirements to deliver source code that meet the needs and release milestone

Perform bugs fixing, maintaining, enhancement

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Extensive experience from 3 years of the Swift & Objective C programming languages & the iOS SDK.

Experience of developing multi threaded networked iOS mobile applications.

Experience in developing custom iOS components.

Good understanding on how to scale UI across multiple devices using size classes.

Strong MVC/Object Oriented programming skills, demonstrable through past work examples.

Unit testing and automation testing technologies

Continuous Integration.

A knowledge of Video on demand technologies and workflows, including an understanding of streaming technologies & protocols (including delivery of HLS).

Swift and Objective-C

MVVM

AVFoundation

XCTest

Quyền Lợi

Attractive salary up to 35M Gross. Performance based award.

Young and dynamic working environment.

Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional trainings.

Opportunity to approach newest technology trends

Salary review 2 times/year or on excellent performance

Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

