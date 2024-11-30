Tuyển IT Comtor thu nhập 1.5 - 6 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương 2 - 6 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, đường Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 2 - 6 Triệu

Translate documents, emails, and other written materials, ensuring accuracy and cultural appropriateness.

Act as an interpreter during meetings, discussions, and conferences with clients and internal teams.

Assist project managers and developers in understanding client requirements and specifications.

Support the creation of bilingual documentation for technical or business purposes.

Participate actively in Fresher Comtor training sessions

Perform other duties as assigned by the project team.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 6 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fresh Graduate or 4th year student in Japanese Languages or related field.

Can work fulltime

Proficient in Japanese (equivalent to N2 or above).

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Soft Skills:

Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Team player with excellent interpersonal skills.

Technical Knowledge (preferred):

Familiarity with IT or technical terms is a plus.

Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

At SmartOSC, we offer the best to your values

Monthly allowances based on performance up to 6.000.000 VNĐ

A supportive and collaborative working environment.

Full-time on-the-job training for 3 months to help you build a strong foundation.

Training and development opportunities to enhance your skills.

Clear career growth paths in translation and IT communication roles.

Working in One of the largest digital transformation agencies – A professional English environment

Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

