Tuyển IT Comtor thu nhập 1.5 - 6 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Công Ty SmartOSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/12/2024
Công Ty SmartOSC

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Mức lương
2 - 6 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, đường Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 2 - 6 Triệu

Translate documents, emails, and other written materials, ensuring accuracy and cultural appropriateness.
Act as an interpreter during meetings, discussions, and conferences with clients and internal teams.
Assist project managers and developers in understanding client requirements and specifications.
Support the creation of bilingual documentation for technical or business purposes.
Participate actively in Fresher Comtor training sessions
Perform other duties as assigned by the project team.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 6 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fresh Graduate or 4th year student in Japanese Languages or related field.
Can work fulltime
Proficient in Japanese (equivalent to N2 or above).
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Soft Skills:
Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.
Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
Team player with excellent interpersonal skills.
Technical Knowledge (preferred):
Familiarity with IT or technical terms is a plus.

Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

At SmartOSC, we offer the best to your values
Monthly allowances based on performance up to 6.000.000 VNĐ
A supportive and collaborative working environment.
Full-time on-the-job training for 3 months to help you build a strong foundation.
Full-time on-the-job training for 3 months
Training and development opportunities to enhance your skills.
Clear career growth paths in translation and IT communication roles.
Working in One of the largest digital transformation agencies – A professional English environment
Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty SmartOSC

Công Ty SmartOSC

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: TP.HCM Văn phòng: Tầng 2, Tháp Tuổi Trẻ, 60A Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phường 9, Quận Phú Nhuận, TP.HCM/ Đà Nẵng Văn phòng: 31 Đường Trần Phú, Quận Hải Châu, Thành phố Đà Nẵng / Trụ sở chính: Handico Tower, Đường Phạm Hùng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất