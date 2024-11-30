Tuyển IT Comtor thu nhập 1.5 - 6 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công Ty SmartOSC
- Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, đường Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 2 - 6 Triệu
Translate documents, emails, and other written materials, ensuring accuracy and cultural appropriateness.
Act as an interpreter during meetings, discussions, and conferences with clients and internal teams.
Assist project managers and developers in understanding client requirements and specifications.
Support the creation of bilingual documentation for technical or business purposes.
Participate actively in Fresher Comtor training sessions
Perform other duties as assigned by the project team.
Với Mức Lương 2 - 6 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Can work fulltime
Proficient in Japanese (equivalent to N2 or above).
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Soft Skills:
Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.
Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
Team player with excellent interpersonal skills.
Technical Knowledge (preferred):
Familiarity with IT or technical terms is a plus.
Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Monthly allowances based on performance up to 6.000.000 VNĐ
A supportive and collaborative working environment.
Full-time on-the-job training for 3 months to help you build a strong foundation.
Training and development opportunities to enhance your skills.
Clear career growth paths in translation and IT communication roles.
Working in One of the largest digital transformation agencies – A professional English environment
Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
