Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN BẢO HIỂM NHÂN THỌ MB AGEAS (MB AGEAS LIFE) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design, develop, and maintain Java applications.

Perform technical analysis to identify solutions and create technical documentation.

Develop functionalities for applications/systems.

Write APIs, Unit Tests, and optimize performance for APIs and databases.

Participate in database design to meet customer requirements.

Design high-level and low-level solutions for products.

Participate in project supervision to ensure technical quality and coding standards.

Be responsible for mentoring team members on coding, and technology, and guiding the development of features based on design and architecture documentation.

Explore core technologies and company technologies.

Research and explore new technologies such as K8S, Microservices, Cloud Native, etc.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Solid understanding of the software development process (candidates with experience in Scrum/Agile/Kanban are preferred).

Strong knowledge of OOP, OOA/D, and design patterns such as GoF, Dependency Injection, IoC, SOLID, etc.

Experience in multi-threading, synchronous, and asynchronous processing.

Ability to conduct in-depth research and problem-solving.

Good knowledge of databases (RDBMS, NoSQL), ORM, and persistence frameworks.

Proficient with code versioning tools (Git, SVN, etc.).

Capable of code review, code standardization, and adherence to coding conventions.

Experience working with Microservices architecture, Layered architecture, SOA, and Distributed Systems.

Experience with Docker, Docker Swarm, and Kubernetes is an advantage.

Experience with streaming/messaging frameworks like MQTT, RabbitMQ, and Kafka is a plus.

2-5 years of experience working with Java, Oracle, Spring framework, Hibernate, Play framework, Servlet, Webservice, SOAP/Restful, and Git.

Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN BẢO HIỂM NHÂN THỌ MB AGEAS (MB AGEAS LIFE) Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

No working on the weekends (5 working days/week from Monday to Friday) and no overtime

Competitive salary with annual review and performance bonus

100% official salary during the probation period

MIC Premium Healthcare Insurance for each employee with his/her 03 dependents

Provide Life Insurance & Cancer Insurance for the company's members

Annual leave: 15 days/year

Outstanding Wellness allowances

Lunch/Mobile/Travel allowances

Sponsored training and self-development opportunities (English, PMP, CSM, ITIL...)

Modern facilities for convenient working.

Specific benefits on the holidays of the Union (Company birthday, New Year's holidays, Mid-Autumn Festival, Vietnamese Family's Day - June 28, Vietnamese Children's Day - June 1, Women's Day - March 8 & October 20, ...)

Exciting company outings/events and team-building activities

Supportive, international, dynamic working environment and talented, culturally diverse teams

A large pantry full of snacks, drinks, and seasonal fresh fruit

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN BẢO HIỂM NHÂN THỌ MB AGEAS (MB AGEAS LIFE) Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin