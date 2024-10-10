Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Điện tử/Phần cứng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for candidates with experience in the area of Software Development.

Involving in Requirement analysis, Designing, Implementation, Integration, Unit Test, Failure & bugs report. Communicate with customers, coordinate team activities, and handle day-to-day work efficiently and independently.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s Degree or above in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Technology or related fields. At least 3 years’ experience highly desirable in Java/J2EE related areas. At least 3 years of experience in one of Spring MVC/ Spring Boot or SOA. In-depth knowledge of Java core, Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), SOLID principles. Understand standard Unified Modeling Language (UML) and design pattern. Understand Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS), experience highly desirable. Strong knowledge of Agile/ SCRUM. Ability to produce clear, tight and concise code. Good English communication skills (especially reading and writing) to communicate daily with team and customers. Plus: Experience on Microservice and Amazon Cloud Services.

Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th Salary + Performance Bonus. Pass Probation Bonus. Premium healthcare insurance benefits (PVI Insurance package) and family medical benefit (based on the level of experience). Provide the famous e-learning platform-Udemy, to encourage continuous learning to adapt to the T-shape model. Flexible working time: only 8 hours required as continual working-time at the office. Annual leave up to 17 days: 12 days paid leave + 5 days’ sick leave. Professional and Personal Development Training Programs. 4 Stars standard company trip in summer and a big annual Year-End-Party. Coffee and snacks provided. Holiday celebrations and parties for team members and family.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên

