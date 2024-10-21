Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software
- Hà Nội: tầng 11, tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu
Programming and developing backend applications on Java platforms.
Participating in the development of software systems, new functionalities, and modules for payment products and system connection platforms.
Researching solutions to address issues during project design and development.
Designing databases based on analyzed technical specifications.
Contributing to product development on modern technology platforms with public cloud or on-premise infrastructure.
Programming and developing backend applications on Java platforms.
Participating in the development of software systems, new functionalities, and modules for payment products and system connection platforms.
Researching solutions to address issues during project design and development.
Designing databases based on analyzed technical specifications.
Contributing to product development on modern technology platforms with public cloud or on-premise infrastructure.
Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Having 4+ years of experience with Java language
Proficient in OOP & Design Patterns.
Proficient in Java Core and one of the Java Web Frameworks such as Spring Boot/MVC, and one of the ORMs such as Hibernate/JPA/...
Experience with one of the Application Servers such as Tomcat, Nginx...
Experience with one of the databases: MongoDB, Oracle DB, MySQL, PostgreSQL.
Familiar with technologies such as Redis, Kafka.
Experience with project management tools: Redmine, Jira...; source code management tools: GitLab, GitHub.
Highly preferred if you:
Experience with Microservices architecture and cloud systems. Experience in building and maintaining large transaction processing systems. Experience in system security and integration. Experience in financial, banking, ERP, or Big Data projects. Experience with NoSQL, especially MongoDB. Experience working in Agile/Scrum models
Experience with Microservices architecture and cloud systems.
Experience in building and maintaining large transaction processing systems.
Experience in system security and integration.
Experience in financial, banking, ERP, or Big Data projects.
Experience with NoSQL, especially MongoDB.
Experience working in Agile/Scrum models
Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary range (upto 35M gross)
Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law
12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State
13th month salary
Review performance 2 times per year
Attractive bonus policy (project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....)
Latest equipment and devices
Periodic health check and premium insurance package
Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning
Recreation space, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties
A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts
Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI