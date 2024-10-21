Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: tầng 11, tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu

Programming and developing backend applications on Java platforms. Participating in the development of software systems, new functionalities, and modules for payment products and system connection platforms. Researching solutions to address issues during project design and development. Designing databases based on analyzed technical specifications. Contributing to product development on modern technology platforms with public cloud or on-premise infrastructure.

Programming and developing backend applications on Java platforms.

Participating in the development of software systems, new functionalities, and modules for payment products and system connection platforms.

Researching solutions to address issues during project design and development.

Designing databases based on analyzed technical specifications.

Contributing to product development on modern technology platforms with public cloud or on-premise infrastructure.

Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Having 4+ years of experience with Java language Proficient in OOP & Design Patterns. Proficient in Java Core and one of the Java Web Frameworks such as Spring Boot/MVC, and one of the ORMs such as Hibernate/JPA/... Experience with one of the Application Servers such as Tomcat, Nginx... Experience with one of the databases: MongoDB, Oracle DB, MySQL, PostgreSQL. Familiar with technologies such as Redis, Kafka. Experience with project management tools: Redmine, Jira...; source code management tools: GitLab, GitHub.

Having 4+ years of experience with Java language

Proficient in OOP & Design Patterns.

Proficient in Java Core and one of the Java Web Frameworks such as Spring Boot/MVC, and one of the ORMs such as Hibernate/JPA/...

Experience with one of the Application Servers such as Tomcat, Nginx...

Experience with one of the databases: MongoDB, Oracle DB, MySQL, PostgreSQL.

Familiar with technologies such as Redis, Kafka.

Experience with project management tools: Redmine, Jira...; source code management tools: GitLab, GitHub.

Highly preferred if you:

Experience with Microservices architecture and cloud systems. Experience in building and maintaining large transaction processing systems. Experience in system security and integration. Experience in financial, banking, ERP, or Big Data projects. Experience with NoSQL, especially MongoDB. Experience working in Agile/Scrum models

Experience with Microservices architecture and cloud systems.

Experience in building and maintaining large transaction processing systems.

Experience in system security and integration.

Experience in financial, banking, ERP, or Big Data projects.

Experience with NoSQL, especially MongoDB.

Experience working in Agile/Scrum models

Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary range (upto 35M gross) Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law 12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State 13th month salary Review performance 2 times per year Attractive bonus policy (project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....) Latest equipment and devices Periodic health check and premium insurance package Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning Recreation space, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM.

Competitive salary range (upto 35M gross)

Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law

12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State

13th month salary

Review performance 2 times per year

Attractive bonus policy (project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....)

Latest equipment and devices

Periodic health check and premium insurance package

Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning

Recreation space, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties

A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts

Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin