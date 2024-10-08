Tuyển Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN GILBERT MARTIN WOODWORKING COMPANY, INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN GILBERT MARTIN WOODWORKING COMPANY, INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
- Hồ Chí Minh: 9 Nguyễn Thị Định, phường An Phú, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Perform daily accounting tasks for the representative office
Record and update accounting books, documents, invoices
Prepare and monitor periodic financial reports
Manage revenue and expenditure, store accounting documents
Check and reconcile accounting data
Support in preparing documents for audits
Participate in budgeting and financial forecasting
Coordinate with other departments to ensure accurate and timely financial information
Perform office administrative tasks as needed
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
Good analytical and synthesis skills
Intermediate English communication skills
Knowledge of specialized accounting software
Careful, meticulous and able to work independently
Highly responsible, proactive in work
Good communication and teamwork skills
Honest, confidential in work
Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN GILBERT MARTIN WOODWORKING COMPANY, INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Offices in D2 in a convivial space.
A laptop is provided
PVI care insurance, phone allowance, SHUI, bonus, company trips.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN GILBERT MARTIN WOODWORKING COMPANY, INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI