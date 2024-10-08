Tuyển Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN GILBERT MARTIN WOODWORKING COMPANY, INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 9 Nguyễn Thị Định, phường An Phú, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Perform daily accounting tasks for the representative office

Record and update accounting books, documents, invoices

Prepare and monitor periodic financial reports

Manage revenue and expenditure, store accounting documents

Check and reconcile accounting data

Support in preparing documents for audits

Participate in budgeting and financial forecasting

Coordinate with other departments to ensure accurate and timely financial information

Perform office administrative tasks as needed

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University degree in Accounting, Finance or related fields

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Good analytical and synthesis skills

Intermediate English communication skills

Knowledge of specialized accounting software

Careful, meticulous and able to work independently

Highly responsible, proactive in work

Good communication and teamwork skills

Honest, confidential in work

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN GILBERT MARTIN WOODWORKING COMPANY, INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Comfortable, multi-cultural, and welcoming office environment

Offices in D2 in a convivial space.

A laptop is provided

PVI care insurance, phone allowance, SHUI, bonus, company trips.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN GILBERT MARTIN WOODWORKING COMPANY, INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

