Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty TNHH Eracare Health Mart Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Job description

• Oversee and manage the admin/ general accounting functions, including, but not limited to: accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger, treasury, budgeting, cash forecasting, various permits and taxes.

• Prepare, review, and analyze financial statements to ensure accuracy and completeness and initiate corrective actions as needed.

• Perform ad hoc analysis and projects as requested.

• Monitor and analyze accounting data and produce financial reports or statements.

• Establish and enforce proper accounting methods, policies and principles and assess current practices and procedures, and make recommendations for improvements.

• Assign projects and direct staff to ensure compliance and accuracy.

• Meet financial accounting objectives.

• Performs other related functions that maybe assigned from time to time.

Benefits:

• Salary: 1000 usd -2,000 usd

• Bonus: Yearly performance

• Salary increment: Yearly review

• Probation time: 02 months