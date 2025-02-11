Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty TNHH Eracare Health Mart Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán trưởng Tại Công Ty TNHH Eracare Health Mart Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 231F An Duong Vuong, An Lac ward, Binh Tan district, Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán trưởng Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD
Job description
• Oversee and manage the admin/ general accounting functions, including, but not limited to: accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger, treasury, budgeting, cash forecasting, various permits and taxes.
• Prepare, review, and analyze financial statements to ensure accuracy and completeness and initiate corrective actions as needed.
• Perform ad hoc analysis and projects as requested.
• Monitor and analyze accounting data and produce financial reports or statements.
• Establish and enforce proper accounting methods, policies and principles and assess current practices and procedures, and make recommendations for improvements.
• Assign projects and direct staff to ensure compliance and accuracy.
• Meet financial accounting objectives.
• Performs other related functions that maybe assigned from time to time.
Benefits:
• Salary: 1000 usd -2,000 usd
• Bonus: Yearly performance
• Salary increment: Yearly review
• Probation time: 02 months
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Eracare Health Mart Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Eracare Health Mart Việt Nam
