Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty TNHH Eracare Health Mart Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Công Ty TNHH Eracare Health Mart Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Eracare Health Mart Việt Nam

Kế toán trưởng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán trưởng Tại Công Ty TNHH Eracare Health Mart Việt Nam

Mức lương
1,000 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 231F An Duong Vuong, An Lac ward, Binh Tan district, Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán trưởng

Job description
• Oversee and manage the admin/ general accounting functions, including, but not limited to: accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger, treasury, budgeting, cash forecasting, various permits and taxes.
• Prepare, review, and analyze financial statements to ensure accuracy and completeness and initiate corrective actions as needed.
• Perform ad hoc analysis and projects as requested.
• Monitor and analyze accounting data and produce financial reports or statements.
• Establish and enforce proper accounting methods, policies and principles and assess current practices and procedures, and make recommendations for improvements.
• Assign projects and direct staff to ensure compliance and accuracy.
• Meet financial accounting objectives.
• Performs other related functions that maybe assigned from time to time.
Benefits:
• Salary: 1000 usd -2,000 usd
• Bonus: Yearly performance
• Salary increment: Yearly review
• Probation time: 02 months

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Eracare Health Mart Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 231F An Duong Vuong, An Lac ward, Binh Tan district, Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam

