Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Columbia Asia Hospital Binh Duong làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 400 - 480 USD

Columbia Asia Hospital Binh Duong
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Columbia Asia Hospital Binh Duong

Lập trình Front-End

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình Front-End Tại Columbia Asia Hospital Binh Duong

Mức lương
400 - 480 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Đường 22 tháng 12, Khu Phố Hòa Lân, Thuận Giao, Thuận An, Bình Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương 400 - 480 USD

- Perform billing and cashiering duties and other related tasks
- Answer queries on hospital charges
- Perform insurances claims for patients
- Perform duties in accordance with accounting policies and procedures
- Assist Finance Executive to monitor credit management as set out in the Accounting Policies and Procedures
- Attend to special audits and assignments as directed by the Finance Manager/ Executive
- Assist Finance Executive with providing documented evidence of pursuing debtors or payment
- Perform other related duties as assigned or directed.

Với Mức Lương 400 - 480 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- College or University degree or its equivalents to the finance or accounting
- At least 2 years working experiences at the same position
- Ability to communicate in English
- Good interpersonal skill

Tại Columbia Asia Hospital Binh Duong Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Columbia Asia Hospital Binh Duong

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Columbia Asia Hospital Binh Duong

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hoa Lan, Thuan Giao, Thuan An, Binh Duong

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Columbia Asia Hospital Binh Duong làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 400 - 480 USD Columbia Asia Hospital Binh Duong
400 - 480 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm