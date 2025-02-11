Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Columbia Asia Hospital Binh Duong làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 400 - 480 USD

Mức lương 400 - 480 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Dương: Đường 22 tháng 12, Khu Phố Hòa Lân, Thuận Giao, Thuận An, Bình Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương 400 - 480 USD

- Perform billing and cashiering duties and other related tasks

- Answer queries on hospital charges

- Perform insurances claims for patients

- Perform duties in accordance with accounting policies and procedures

- Assist Finance Executive to monitor credit management as set out in the Accounting Policies and Procedures

- Attend to special audits and assignments as directed by the Finance Manager/ Executive

- Assist Finance Executive with providing documented evidence of pursuing debtors or payment

- Perform other related duties as assigned or directed.

Với Mức Lương 400 - 480 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- College or University degree or its equivalents to the finance or accounting

- At least 2 years working experiences at the same position

- Ability to communicate in English

- Good interpersonal skill

Tại Columbia Asia Hospital Binh Duong Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Columbia Asia Hospital Binh Duong

