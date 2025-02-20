Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Pageworth Limited Company làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD

Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Pageworth Limited Company làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD

Pageworth Limited Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Pageworth Limited Company

Lập trình Front-End

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình Front-End Tại Pageworth Limited Company

Mức lương
800 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Danang Software Park 02 Quang Trung Street, Thach Thang Ward, Hai Chau Dist, Danang City

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,500 USD

Working location : Da Nang Software Park
We are seeking a talented and motivated Web Developer to join our team in Da Nang Software Park. As a Web Developer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining web applications using cutting-edge technologies. You should have a strong understanding of API backend development and proficiency in multiple programming languages, including .NET C#, Node.js, and PHP.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and maintain web applications using NET C#, Node.js, and PHP.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and maintain efficient, reusable,
and reliable code.
• Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code.
• Troubleshoot and debug applications to optimize performance.
• Stay updated with emerging technologies and industry trends.

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

***Must have:

Tại Pageworth Limited Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Pageworth Limited Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Pageworth Limited Company

Pageworth Limited Company

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Danang Software Park 02 Quang Trung Street, Thach Thang Ward, Hai Chau Dist, Danang City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

