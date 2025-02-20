Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Pageworth Limited Company làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD

Working location : Da Nang Software Park

We are seeking a talented and motivated Web Developer to join our team in Da Nang Software Park. As a Web Developer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining web applications using cutting-edge technologies. You should have a strong understanding of API backend development and proficiency in multiple programming languages, including .NET C#, Node.js, and PHP.

Key Responsibilities:

• Develop and maintain web applications using NET C#, Node.js, and PHP.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and maintain efficient, reusable,

and reliable code.

• Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code.

• Troubleshoot and debug applications to optimize performance.

• Stay updated with emerging technologies and industry trends.