Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Mức lương
15 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tầng 14, Tòa nhà văn phòng Indochina Plaza Hà Nội, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 15 - 35 Triệu
- Working with PM/Clients to develop applications on low-code platforms (OutSystems, PowerApps,)
- Development, Refactoring, Unit and Integration testing of applications
- Active participation in technical reviews
- Participation in technical analysis and estimation of the assigned tasks
- Mentor junior team members
Với Mức Lương 15 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Good command of English.
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- At least 2 years of experience in software development projects.
- Experience working with core front-end programming languages such as JavaScript, HTML, CSS…
- Proficiency in various frameworks like Java, C#, SQL…
- Strong skills in application optimization and performance.
- Ability to work both independently and within a team.
- Experience working through the software development life cycle (waterfall/Agile) across all phases including design, development, testing, implementation, deployment, maintenance
- Having experience in leadership is an advantage
Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Global working environment, Flexible working time (from 7AM-9AM)
• 13 month salary & performance bonus; review performance once a year.
• Annual leave: 16 days per year
• Full Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law.
• Annual health check, Company Healthcare
• Working equipment provided by the Company.
• Allowance: Certificate, Language, Lunch, Transportation, Teambuilding.
• Bonuses, Gifts for Holidays, Birthday party, Company trip.
• Various Training Program and Interesting Team Building Activities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
