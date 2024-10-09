Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 14, Tòa nhà văn phòng Indochina Plaza Hà Nội, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc

- Working with PM/Clients to develop applications on low-code platforms (OutSystems, PowerApps,)

- Development, Refactoring, Unit and Integration testing of applications

- Active participation in technical reviews

- Participation in technical analysis and estimation of the assigned tasks

- Mentor junior team members

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- Good command of English.

- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.

- At least 2 years of experience in software development projects.

- Experience working with core front-end programming languages such as JavaScript, HTML, CSS…

- Proficiency in various frameworks like Java, C#, SQL…

- Strong skills in application optimization and performance.

- Ability to work both independently and within a team.

- Experience working through the software development life cycle (waterfall/Agile) across all phases including design, development, testing, implementation, deployment, maintenance

- Having experience in leadership is an advantage

Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Global working environment, Flexible working time (from 7AM-9AM)

• 13 month salary & performance bonus; review performance once a year.

• Annual leave: 16 days per year

• Full Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law.

• Annual health check, Company Healthcare

• Working equipment provided by the Company.

• Allowance: Certificate, Language, Lunch, Transportation, Teambuilding.

• Bonuses, Gifts for Holidays, Birthday party, Company trip.

• Various Training Program and Interesting Team Building Activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

