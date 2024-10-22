Tuyển Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế DUCKBILL DSCM HCM CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 38 - 40 đường số 3, Khu đô thị Him Lam, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu

Contact to check freight rates with suppliers: Foreign agents, shipping lines, airlines, co-loaders, transport units... and other suppliers. Build and maintain good relationships with Agents, Suppliers to secure the best support in terms of pricing and related services. Closely follow up on quotation requests and orders from the Sales team to increase the success rate of closing deals. Adjust the received freight rates: Conduct regular market surveys through periodic business trips to ports, compare and analyze current prices to minimize anomalies in pricing. Collaborate closely with the sales department to handle problems with freight rates for customers. Compare and contrast prices from different suppliers. Abnormal cost standards: Regularly review and optimize abnormal cost standards. Complete other related tasks assigned by the management.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of experience in the road transport industry, preferably with experience in cost calculation. Strong negotiation skills in dealing with shipping lines and agents in the international freight forwarding industry. Strong analytical skills and proficiency in office software. Proactive, positive, highly responsible, able to perform well, and willing to travel for short business trips. Proficient in Chinese, with fluent communication skills

Tại DUCKBILL DSCM HCM CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Allowance (depending on position and job needs); Having opportunity of promotion; Annual health check, full insurance and welfare regime according to law; Afternoon tea policy, birthday gifts, and participation in company holiday events. Annual travel and vacation policy.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DUCKBILL DSCM HCM CO., LTD

