Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Công ty TNHH MTV Giáo dục nhóm KTDC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 9 Mai Thị Lựu, P. Dakao, Quận 1, TPHCM, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

The Marketing Assistant will support the marketing team in executing various marketing initiatives and campaigns. This role involves assisting with content creation, managing social media accounts, conducting market research, and performing administrative tasks to ensure smooth marketing operations.

Key Responsibilities:

Marketing Support: Assist in the development and execution of marketing campaigns, including social media, email marketing, and online advertising. Content Creation: Help create and manage content for marketing channels, including social media posts, newsletters, blog updates, and promotional materials, and center activities’ content. Social Media Management: Monitor and update social media accounts, engage with followers, and track social media performance metrics. Market Research: Research to gather data on market trends, competitors, and customer preferences to support marketing strategies. Event Coordination: Assist in planning and organizing promotional events, webinars, and workshops, including logistics and attendee management. Administrative Tasks: Provide administrative support to the marketing team, including scheduling meetings, preparing reports, and maintaining marketing files and databases. Customer Interaction: Respond to inquiries from potential customers and provide information about our products/services in a professional manner.

Market Research: Research to gather data on market trends, competitors, and customer preferences to support marketing strategies.

Event Coordination: Assist in planning and organizing promotional events, webinars, and workshops, including logistics and attendee management.

Administrative Tasks: Provide administrative support to the marketing team, including scheduling meetings, preparing reports, and maintaining marketing files and databases.

Customer Interaction: Respond to inquiries from potential customers and provide information about our products/services in a professional manner.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):

1. Content Creation: Produce and publish a specified number of marketing materials each month.

2. Social Media Engagement: Improve engagement metrics (likes, comments, shares) on social media platforms.

3. Lead Generation: Achieve a target number of new leads or inquiries each month.

4. Event Coordination: Successfully organize and manage a set number of promotional events or webinars per quarter.

5. Market Research: Complete and submit market research reports on time.

6. Email Campaign Performance: Attain targeted open and click-through rates for email campaigns.

7. Administrative Efficiency: Perform administrative tasks with accuracy and within deadlines.

8. Customer Interaction: Respond to customer inquiries promptly.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Business, or a related field. Basic understanding of marketing principles and digital marketing tools. Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and familiarity with marketing software (e.g., Google Analytics, social media management tools). Strong communication and writing skills with attention to detail. Ability to work effectively in a team and manage multiple tasks simultaneously. Creative mindset with a willingness to learn and adapt to new challenges.

Tại Công ty TNHH MTV Giáo dục nhóm KTDC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits

Competitive salary and benefits package Opportunities for career growth and professional development. Collaborative and supportive work environment. Exposure to various marketing disciplines and tools.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH MTV Giáo dục nhóm KTDC

