Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Công ty TNHH Đầu Tư Beyond Compass làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 40 Thiên Phước, Phường 9, quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop, implement a comprehensive Google AdWords strategy to align with marketing & business goals. Conduct an approved Google Ads campaign implementation Track, report, and analyze campaign performance data to identify areas for improvement. Work closely with marketing & sales teams to develop ad creatives aligned with brand guidelines and marketing goals Stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in Google AdWords and PPC advertising. Other tasks assigned by line manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of proven experience as a Google AdWords Specialist or similar for services businesses preferably in finance, e-commerce and online businesses Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field. Proficiency in Google AdWords, Google Analytics., etc. Understanding of SEO and how it integrates with PPC. Excellent communication and teamwork skills. Strong problem-solving skills Proficient in reading and writing English. Preferable Toeic 800 or IELTS 6.5

Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu Tư Beyond Compass Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable based on experience and track records A friendly, dynamic and professional environment with great chances to learn new skills and gain valuable experience Annual leave, insurance following Vietnam Law and as company’s regulation (social insurance and health care insurance, etc.) Periodic and regular evaluations for salary raises in accordance with performances (including review salary, recognize employee’s efforts and identify development/improvement needs) Outdoor activities with company support: company trip, birthday gift, mid-autumn gift, 13th-month salary, Year-end party, etc. The opportunity to join a global business leader where you can grow in a wide range of business functions. The chance to build your professional expertise, business understanding, and leadershipcapabilities in a collaborative, challenging and results-oriented environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu Tư Beyond Compass

