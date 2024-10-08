Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà B1, Roman Plaza, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

Job Overview: We are looking for a dynamic and experienced Marketing Leader to join MOR Software. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in both online and offline marketing strategies, with a proven ability to drive market expansion and lead a team to success. The role requires hands-on experience in digital marketing, event planning, and collaboration with sales and business development teams to generate leads.

Job Overview:

Key Responsibilities:

Strategic Marketing Planning: Develop and implement comprehensive marketing strategies for both online and offline channels to promote company services and expand market presence. Digital Marketing Oversight: Lead, orient, and review all digital marketing tasks, including SEO, Google Ads, social media marketing, and content creation to maximize visibility and engagement. Offline Events Management: Plan, organize, and execute offline marketing events, conferences, and business meetings in Korea and Hong Kong to expand the company’s market reach. Team Management: Lead and manage a team of 5 marketing professionals, fostering a collaborative and performance-driven environment. Collaboration with Sales and BD Teams: Work closely with the Sales and Business Development teams to develop marketing strategies that generate leads and nurture client relationships. Market Research: Conduct market research to identify opportunities for growth and keep up-to-date with industry trends to align the company’s marketing efforts.

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field. Minimum of 3 years of experience in a marketing leadership role, preferably in the IT or technology sector. Proven experience in developing and executing online and offline marketing strategies. Strong understanding of digital marketing channels (SEO, PPC, social media). Experience in organizing and managing marketing events and conferences. Leadership experience, with the ability to manage and mentor a marketing team. Excellent English communication skills (both written and spoken). IT background is highly preferred.

Preferences:

Strong analytical skills and ability to interpret marketing performance data. Creative thinker with the ability to propose and implement innovative marketing campaigns. Experience working in international markets, particularly in Korea and Hong Kong.

Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance-based incentives. Opportunity to work in a fast-paced, growing company with international exposure. Collaborative work environment with opportunities for professional development.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

