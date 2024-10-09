Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập 40 - 55 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập 40 - 55 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
40 - 55 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 60A Trường Sơn, P2, Tân Bình, TP HCM, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu

We are Mediastep Software Viet Nam, providing e-commerce solutions for sellers in Viet Nam, help people to expant their business in Viet Nam and export.
1. Your Opportunity
Lead & organize the team and allocate resources effectively with a strong marketing team consisting of content writers, digital marketer, SEO specialists and designers.
+ Online Marketing: Develop and execute online marketing strategies, including SEO, SEM, email marketing, content marketing, and social media campaigns to drive brand awareness, customer engagement, and lead generation.
Be cross-functional team collaboration and leadership skills.
+ Collaborate with product team to market the launch of new products/release and promote existing products.
+ Update & support Customer Services team to explain users’ inquiries.
+ Update & coordinate with the operations team to support their building processes.
Rigorously utilize data-analysis into the marketing team’s decision-making process. Have qualitative & quantitative report weekly, monthly. Proactively come up with ideas for campaigns, policy and promotions to achieve targets. Proactively take actions to achieve targets. Be knowledgeable about models and competitors. Pay attention and learn from global comparable models and local competitors. Take assigned goals seriously, utilize all available resources and do whatever is necessary to achieve growth targets.
Rigorously utilize data-analysis into the marketing team’s decision-making process.
Have qualitative & quantitative report weekly, monthly.
Proactively come up with ideas for campaigns, policy and promotions to achieve targets.
Proactively take actions to achieve targets.
Be knowledgeable about models and competitors. Pay attention and learn from global comparable models and local competitors.
Take assigned goals seriously, utilize all available resources and do whatever is necessary to achieve growth targets.

Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Degree in Business or Marketing Major Technical skills: strong at SEO, digital marketing, social media, paid ads experience Organizational and leadership skills Experience in successful SEO initiatives driving traffic and expanding brand awareness. Experience in successful digital campaigns with positive ROI results Must have experience in a fast faced environment with many moving targets and projects. Goal-driven, Data-driven, Innovativeness, Hard-working Initiative - Never sit back and wait for orders. Excellent English communication (verbal and written) Experience in leading and managing a big marketing team, team size from 10 member. Experience in a digital service or E-commerce company. Organizational and leadership skills, leading internal team and cross-functional teams. Strong analytical and reporting skills Able to handle work pressure, able to handle stress.
Degree in Business or Marketing Major
Technical skills: strong at SEO, digital marketing, social media, paid ads experience
Organizational and leadership skills
Experience in successful SEO initiatives driving traffic and expanding brand awareness.
Experience in successful digital campaigns with positive ROI results
Must have experience in a fast faced environment with many moving targets and projects.
Goal-driven, Data-driven, Innovativeness, Hard-working
Initiative - Never sit back and wait for orders.
Excellent English communication (verbal and written)
Experience in leading and managing a big marketing team, team size from 10 member.
Experience in a digital service or E-commerce company.
Organizational and leadership skills, leading internal team and cross-functional teams.
Strong analytical and reporting skills
Able to handle work pressure, able to handle stress.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance review, 13th, 14th-month pay. Laptop provided. Annual health check-ups. Open communication with passionate and experienced members. Challenging working environment. Internal events to bond our mutual understanding & spirit such as team building, year-end party...
Competitive salary and performance review, 13th, 14th-month pay.
Laptop provided.
Annual health check-ups.
Open communication with passionate and experienced members.
Challenging working environment.
Internal events to bond our mutual understanding & spirit such as team building, year-end party...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 11, Vĩnh Trung Plaza , 255 Hùng Vương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-marketing-manager-thu-nhap-40-55-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job207954
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẢO HẢI SẢN
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập 25 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẢO HẢI SẢN
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 29/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm City Cycle
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập 25 - 35 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
City Cycle
Hạn nộp: 29/10/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm City Cycle
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập 25 - 35 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
City Cycle
Hạn nộp: 29/10/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm City Cycle
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập 25 - 35 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
City Cycle
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THE GATS
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Lâm Đồng
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THE GATS
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TMDV TƯỜNG THÀNH VIỆT
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập 20 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH TMDV TƯỜNG THÀNH VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TMDV TƯỜNG THÀNH VIỆT
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập 20 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH TMDV TƯỜNG THÀNH VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TRUYỀN THÔNG NETVIET
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TRUYỀN THÔNG NETVIET
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẢO HẢI SẢN
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập 25 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẢO HẢI SẢN
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 29/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm City Cycle
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập 25 - 35 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
City Cycle
Hạn nộp: 29/10/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm City Cycle
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập 25 - 35 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
City Cycle
Hạn nộp: 29/10/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm City Cycle
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập 25 - 35 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
City Cycle
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THE GATS
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Lâm Đồng
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THE GATS
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TMDV TƯỜNG THÀNH VIỆT
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập 20 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH TMDV TƯỜNG THÀNH VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TMDV TƯỜNG THÀNH VIỆT
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập 20 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH TMDV TƯỜNG THÀNH VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TRUYỀN THÔNG NETVIET
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TRUYỀN THÔNG NETVIET
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất