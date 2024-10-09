Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập 40 - 55 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương 40 - 55 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

We are Mediastep Software Viet Nam, providing e-commerce solutions for sellers in Viet Nam, help people to expant their business in Viet Nam and export.

1. Your Opportunity

Lead & organize the team and allocate resources effectively with a strong marketing team consisting of content writers, digital marketer, SEO specialists and designers.

+ Online Marketing: Develop and execute online marketing strategies, including SEO, SEM, email marketing, content marketing, and social media campaigns to drive brand awareness, customer engagement, and lead generation.

Be cross-functional team collaboration and leadership skills.

+ Collaborate with product team to market the launch of new products/release and promote existing products.

+ Update & support Customer Services team to explain users’ inquiries.

+ Update & coordinate with the operations team to support their building processes.

Rigorously utilize data-analysis into the marketing team’s decision-making process. Have qualitative & quantitative report weekly, monthly. Proactively come up with ideas for campaigns, policy and promotions to achieve targets. Proactively take actions to achieve targets. Be knowledgeable about models and competitors. Pay attention and learn from global comparable models and local competitors. Take assigned goals seriously, utilize all available resources and do whatever is necessary to achieve growth targets.

Degree in Business or Marketing Major Technical skills: strong at SEO, digital marketing, social media, paid ads experience Organizational and leadership skills Experience in successful SEO initiatives driving traffic and expanding brand awareness. Experience in successful digital campaigns with positive ROI results Must have experience in a fast faced environment with many moving targets and projects. Goal-driven, Data-driven, Innovativeness, Hard-working Initiative - Never sit back and wait for orders. Excellent English communication (verbal and written) Experience in leading and managing a big marketing team, team size from 10 member. Experience in a digital service or E-commerce company. Organizational and leadership skills, leading internal team and cross-functional teams. Strong analytical and reporting skills Able to handle work pressure, able to handle stress.

Competitive salary and performance review, 13th, 14th-month pay. Laptop provided. Annual health check-ups. Open communication with passionate and experienced members. Challenging working environment. Internal events to bond our mutual understanding & spirit such as team building, year-end party...

