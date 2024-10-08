Tuyển Phim và truyền hình/Báo chí/Xuất bản văn phòng đại diện ctcbio inc, tại thành phố Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 625 - 1 USD

Mức lương 625 - 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Liễu Giai, Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Phim và truyền hình/Báo chí/Xuất bản Với Mức Lương 625 - 1 USD

Develop and execute marketing strategies to achieve business goals Conduct market research to identify target audience and industry trends Create and manage marketing materials, including digital content, social media posts, and email campaigns Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement marketing campaigns Analyze customer insights and behavior to identify new marketing opportunities Monitor and evaluate the performance of marketing campaigns and provide recommendations for improvement Present marketing findings and recommendations to management

Với Mức Lương 625 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, Business, or related field Proficient in English 3+ years proven experience in developing and executing marketing strategies Strong analytical skills and the ability to interpret data and market trends in both traditional and digital Proficiency in marketing tools and platforms, such as Google Analytics and social media management software Excellent written and verbal communication skills Strong organizational and project management skills Ability to handle multiple projects and meet deadlines A creative and innovative mindset

Tại văn phòng đại diện ctcbio inc, tại thành phố Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Meal and transportation allowance, PTI insurance Annual leaves, Bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại văn phòng đại diện ctcbio inc, tại thành phố Hà Nội

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin