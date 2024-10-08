Tuyển Phim và truyền hình/Báo chí/Xuất bản văn phòng đại diện ctcbio inc, tại thành phố Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 625 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Phim và truyền hình/Báo chí/Xuất bản Tại văn phòng đại diện ctcbio inc, tại thành phố Hà Nội
- Hà Nội: Liễu Giai, Ba Đình
Mô Tả Công Việc Phim và truyền hình/Báo chí/Xuất bản Với Mức Lương 625 - 1 USD
Develop and execute marketing strategies to achieve business goals
Conduct market research to identify target audience and industry trends
Create and manage marketing materials, including digital content, social media posts, and email campaigns
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement marketing campaigns
Analyze customer insights and behavior to identify new marketing opportunities
Monitor and evaluate the performance of marketing campaigns and provide recommendations for improvement
Present marketing findings and recommendations to management
Với Mức Lương 625 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s degree in marketing, Business, or related field
Proficient in English
3+ years proven experience in developing and executing marketing strategies
Strong analytical skills and the ability to interpret data and market trends in both traditional and digital
Proficiency in marketing tools and platforms, such as Google Analytics and social media management software
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Strong organizational and project management skills
Ability to handle multiple projects and meet deadlines
A creative and innovative mindset
Tại văn phòng đại diện ctcbio inc, tại thành phố Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Meal and transportation allowance,
PTI insurance
Annual leaves,
Bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại văn phòng đại diện ctcbio inc, tại thành phố Hà Nội
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
