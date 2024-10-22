Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo văn phòng đại diện ctcbio inc, tại thành phố Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 625 - 1 USD

Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo văn phòng đại diện ctcbio inc, tại thành phố Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 625 - 1 USD

văn phòng đại diện ctcbio inc, tại thành phố Hà Nội
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/11/2024
văn phòng đại diện ctcbio inc, tại thành phố Hà Nội

Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Tại văn phòng đại diện ctcbio inc, tại thành phố Hà Nội

Mức lương
625 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Liễu Giai, Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương 625 - 1 USD

Develop and execute marketing strategies to achieve business goals Conduct market research to identify target audience and industry trends Create and manage marketing materials, including digital content, social media posts, and email campaigns Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement marketing campaigns Analyze customer insights and behavior to identify new marketing opportunities Monitor and evaluate the performance of marketing campaigns and provide recommendations for improvement Present marketing findings and recommendations to management
Develop and execute marketing strategies to achieve business goals
Conduct market research to identify target audience and industry trends
Create and manage marketing materials, including digital content, social media posts, and email campaigns
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement marketing campaigns
Analyze customer insights and behavior to identify new marketing opportunities
Monitor and evaluate the performance of marketing campaigns and provide recommendations for improvement
Present marketing findings and recommendations to management

Với Mức Lương 625 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, Business, or related field Proficient in English 3+ years proven experience in developing and executing marketing strategies Strong analytical skills and the ability to interpret data and market trends in both traditional and digital Proficiency in marketing tools and platforms, such as Google Analytics and social media management software Excellent written and verbal communication skills Strong organizational and project management skills Ability to handle multiple projects and meet deadlines A creative and innovative mindset
Bachelor’s degree in marketing, Business, or related field
Proficient in English
3+ years proven experience in developing and executing marketing strategies
Strong analytical skills and the ability to interpret data and market trends in both traditional and digital
Proficiency in marketing tools and platforms, such as Google Analytics and social media management software
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Strong organizational and project management skills
Ability to handle multiple projects and meet deadlines
A creative and innovative mindset

Tại văn phòng đại diện ctcbio inc, tại thành phố Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Meal and transportation allowance, PTI insurance Annual leaves, Bonus
Meal and transportation allowance,
PTI insurance
Annual leaves,
Bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại văn phòng đại diện ctcbio inc, tại thành phố Hà Nội

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

văn phòng đại diện ctcbio inc, tại thành phố Hà Nội

văn phòng đại diện ctcbio inc, tại thành phố Hà Nội

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 4, liễu giai, ba đình, hà nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

