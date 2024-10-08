Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng CÔNG TY TNHH HELIX MESH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH HELIX MESH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
Điện tử/Phần cứng

Mức lương
Đến 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 1, Tòa nhà H3

- 384 Hoàng Diệu, Phường 06, Quận 4, TP.HCM,, Quận 4

Helix Mesh is currently offering an exciting permanent opportunity for Community and marketing specialist based in Ho Chi Minh City. We are seeking a passionate and experienced Community and Marketing Specialist to take responsibility for driving the growth and engagement of Swan Chain’s Community, by developing and implementing strategies to attract, retain, and foster a passionate community of crypto enthusiasts. this position will work on Swan Chain project according to company requirements.
Community and Marketing Specialist
Swan Chain

Key Responsibilities:
Community (60%):
● Drive community growth and engagement through the execution of community-related activities.
● Organize community events, meetups, and online activities to bring users together.
● Develop a roadmap for community support and moderation, train and supervise Moderators.
● Monitor the community by closely tracking feedback, resolving issues promptly, and managing potential crises.
Marketing (40%)
● Craft and execute comprehensive marketing plans
● Support the planning and execution of product launches, including coordinating with cross-functional teams and ensuring timely delivery of marketing assets.
● Assist in creating engaging and informative content, including web design, product documents, blog posts, and social media posts.
● Establish and maintain communication with KOL/Partner to organize co-marketing activities.
Other responsibilities:
● Provide internal teams with valuable, instant, data-driven insights and participate in other internal projects to ensure operational excellence. ● Support other activities or tasks assigned by management.
Qualifications:
● Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
● 3+ years of experience with 1+ years of experience in community management or engagement roles in the cryptocurrency or blockchain space.
● 1+ years experience managing social/community platforms (Discord/Telegram/Twitter, etc.).
● Strong problem-solving and crisis-management skills.
● Experience in building documentation, FAQs, and guidelines.
● Highly responsive and willing to work out of office hours.
● Detail-oriented, critical thinking with a strong sense of ownership and an open-minded attitude.

● Competitive salary.
● Parking fee
● Participate in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as per regulations.
● Annual leave, holidays, and Tet break according to company regulations and current laws.
● Provided with working equipment
● Opportunity to collaborate with a professional and experienced team headquartered in Canada.
● Exposure to cutting-edge technology and innovative projects in the AI, blockchain, and high-performance computing industries.
● A chance to contribute to a global company serving international clients in these dynamic sectors.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, Tòa nhà H3 - 384 Hoàng Diệu, Phường 06, Quận 4, TP.HCM,

