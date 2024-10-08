Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng CÔNG TY TNHH HELIX MESH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Helix Mesh is currently offering an exciting permanent opportunity for Community and marketing specialist based in Ho Chi Minh City. We are seeking a passionate and experienced Community and Marketing Specialist to take responsibility for driving the growth and engagement of Swan Chain’s Community, by developing and implementing strategies to attract, retain, and foster a passionate community of crypto enthusiasts. this position will work on Swan Chain project according to company requirements.

Community and Marketing Specialist

Swan Chain

Key Responsibilities:

Community (60%):

● Drive community growth and engagement through the execution of community-related activities.

● Organize community events, meetups, and online activities to bring users together.

● Develop a roadmap for community support and moderation, train and supervise Moderators.

● Monitor the community by closely tracking feedback, resolving issues promptly, and managing potential crises.

Marketing (40%)

● Craft and execute comprehensive marketing plans

● Support the planning and execution of product launches, including coordinating with cross-functional teams and ensuring timely delivery of marketing assets.

● Assist in creating engaging and informative content, including web design, product documents, blog posts, and social media posts.

● Establish and maintain communication with KOL/Partner to organize co-marketing activities.

Other responsibilities:

● Provide internal teams with valuable, instant, data-driven insights and participate in other internal projects to ensure operational excellence. ● Support other activities or tasks assigned by management.

Qualifications:

● Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.

● 3+ years of experience with 1+ years of experience in community management or engagement roles in the cryptocurrency or blockchain space.

● 1+ years experience managing social/community platforms (Discord/Telegram/Twitter, etc.).

● Strong problem-solving and crisis-management skills.

● Experience in building documentation, FAQs, and guidelines.

● Highly responsive and willing to work out of office hours.

● Detail-oriented, critical thinking with a strong sense of ownership and an open-minded attitude.

● Competitive salary.

● Parking fee

● Participate in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as per regulations.

● Annual leave, holidays, and Tet break according to company regulations and current laws.

● Provided with working equipment

● Opportunity to collaborate with a professional and experienced team headquartered in Canada.

● Exposure to cutting-edge technology and innovative projects in the AI, blockchain, and high-performance computing industries.

● A chance to contribute to a global company serving international clients in these dynamic sectors.

