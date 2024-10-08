Tuyển Phim và truyền hình/Báo chí/Xuất bản CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 13 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: toà Golden Park, số 2 Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Phim và truyền hình/Báo chí/Xuất bản Với Mức Lương 8 - 13 Triệu

Join the team to conduct market research and competitor analysis. Manage and Prepare content on social media platforms to enhance brand visibility. (Both in English and Vietnamese). Assist in the preparation and execution of events, webinars, seminars, etc. Support the creation of marketing materials, publications, and documents such as flyers, brochures, etc. Create and edit advertising content on online platforms: Facebook, Google, etc. Participate in other marketing activities (as directed by the Leader): Digital Ads, Email marketing, PR, etc. Assist in supporting the MQL (Marketing Qualified Lead) stage. Perform other tasks as directed by the Leader, Manager, or Director.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 6 months of experience in digital marketing, content marketing, or a related field. (Training will be provided for fresh graduates) Strong English reading and writing skills. A solid understanding of marketing. Proficiency or experience with basic graphic design tools: Canva, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, and SEO principles. A passion for and ability in writing. Excellent communication skills are a plus. Previous exposure to software or technology products, or a passion for technology. Ability to manage work, and plan effectively. Ability to identify and leverage current trends. Enthusiastic and proactive.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Saturday & Sunday OFF, Overtime pay is 150%, 200%, 300% as per labor law; Work performance review 2 times/ year (in April and October); Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, public holidays bonus (2/9, 30/4, 1/5, 1/1); bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team; Entitled to SotaTek healthcare package; 01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months 01 day remote work per month; A flexitime allowance of 90-180 minutes per month for employees Minimum 14 paid leaves per annum for all employees after probation; Nice & modern working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free coffee, tea, drinks; Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and weekly eating together; English - Japanese Club, Sports Clubs; Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company; Flat, open and sharing culture with friendly management team; outsourcing company with product mindset; Training courses and working opportunities with technical gurus who built and operated world-class applications with millions of users. This might be a good chance for graduated students to learn cutting-edge technologies and how to build scalable system from scratch;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

