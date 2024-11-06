Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin OPPO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: UOA Tower, 06 Tân Trào, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Produce motion-based assets for various digital media platforms.

• Edit audio-video, work on color-grading, produce visual effects, animation and support video recording according to organizational requirements to complete videos (Responsible for video post -production (80%) and video recording (20%).

• Adapt and optimize motion graphics for different screen sizes and resolutions to ensure seamless playback on various devices. Quickly generate simple short videos.

• Incorporate typography, visual effects, and sound design to enhance motion graphic content's overall impact and engagement.

• Offer input to creative meetings and share ideas.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Over 2 years of experience in motion graphics and video editing.

• Strong portfolio showcasing your animation, motion graphics, video editing, and visual design skills with a slant toward branding and typography.

• Strong knowledge of After Effects/ Premier and basic editing skills.

• 3D proficiency is a strong plus.

• Basic English communication.

• Ability to work under pressure/ manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Tại OPPO VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• The opportunity to improve marketing knowledge in the working environment of Smartphone brand has the second largest market share in Vietnam.

• Good salary and bonus.

• Annual training, Active and challenging environment.

• 13th-month salary.

• Annual bonus as the company's performance.

• Social Insurance, Health insurance, Unemployment insurance.

• Sponsored PVI Health Insurance

• Company trip, Team-building, Year-End Party.

• Buy the company’s product with discount price.

• Other policies prescribed by law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại OPPO VIỆT NAM

