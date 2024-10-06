Tuyển IT phần mềm Sendo Technology JSC TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 2nd Floor, FPT Building Tân Thuận 2 - Street 8, Khu Chế Xuất Tân Thuận, Tan Thuan Dong Ward, District 7, HCMC., Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu

Develop logistics system features: Import goods, export goods, pick/pack goods, transport goods Work with the mobile team to develop mobility features for the operational warehouse System design ensures system stability Maintain old features Write unit tests for running systems System monitor ensures smooth operating processes.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Degree in Software Engineering, Information Technology or relevant Have experience in developing web application Experienced in .NET and/or .NET Core, Golang, web development, JavaScript, C#, database SQL , SQL postgres, Elasticsearch Have good knowledge about Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), SOLID. Experienced in Git or other source control systems Good time management, communication and problem-solving skills. Good teamwork spirit and logical thinking Proactive, well self-organized and responsible in work Able to quickly manage new technologies Strong experience in using design patterns such as Dependency Injection, Inversion of Control, Singleton, Factory, and C# frameworks that provided support for these coding patterns. Good knowledge in building testable software, abstraction layers, and mock objects. Experience in unit test frameworks (Microsoft Visual Studio unit test, NUnit, etc.)

Tại Sendo Technology JSC TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits Attractive 13th month salary and performance bonus Annual performance review for salary raise and promotion Premium private insurance (PTI Insurance) with discount for family members Annual health check 18 days of annual leave Company trips and team buildings Gifts on special accession: individual /company birthday, Tet and Holidays Internal activities, sport and social clubs Opportunity to training both technical and soft skills to develop your career path

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sendo Technology JSC TOP CÔNG TY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin