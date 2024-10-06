Tuyển IT phần mềm Sendo Technology JSC TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Sendo Technology JSC TOP CÔNG TY
- Hồ Chí Minh: 2nd Floor, FPT Building Tân Thuận 2
- Street 8, Khu Chế Xuất Tân Thuận, Tan Thuan Dong Ward, District 7, HCMC., Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu
Develop logistics system features: Import goods, export goods, pick/pack goods, transport goods
Work with the mobile team to develop mobility features for the operational warehouse
System design ensures system stability
Maintain old features
Write unit tests for running systems
System monitor ensures smooth operating processes.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Degree in Software Engineering, Information Technology or relevant
Have experience in developing web application
Experienced in .NET and/or .NET Core, Golang, web development, JavaScript, C#, database SQL , SQL postgres, Elasticsearch
Have good knowledge about Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), SOLID.
Experienced in Git or other source control systems
Good time management, communication and problem-solving skills.
Good teamwork spirit and logical thinking
Proactive, well self-organized and responsible in work
Able to quickly manage new technologies
Strong experience in using design patterns such as Dependency Injection, Inversion of Control, Singleton, Factory, and C# frameworks that provided support for these coding patterns.
Good knowledge in building testable software, abstraction layers, and mock objects.
Experience in unit test frameworks (Microsoft Visual Studio unit test, NUnit, etc.)
Tại Sendo Technology JSC TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary and benefits
Attractive 13th month salary and performance bonus
Annual performance review for salary raise and promotion
Premium private insurance (PTI Insurance) with discount for family members
Annual health check
18 days of annual leave
Company trips and team buildings
Gifts on special accession: individual /company birthday, Tet and Holidays
Internal activities, sport and social clubs
Opportunity to training both technical and soft skills to develop your career path
