Tuyển Nhân Viên An Toàn Lao Động thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Bình Dương

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Dương: Đường NA1, KCN Mỹ Phước 2, thành phố Bến Cát, tỉnh Bình Dương, Bến Cát

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Prepare documents for customer audit - Conduct Internal Security Audit

- Send reports related to customer requirements (wastewater test, chemical report, Higg FEM)

- Ensure safety compliance according to customer regulations (on-site and documented) - Following task from Leader

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

-College degree or higher, priority for related degree

- Being creative, dynamic and enthusiastic at work;

- English communication;

- Good Office computer skills

- Good at design

- Have a long-term commitment;

- Ability to solve problems, work under pressure

Tại Công ty TNHH Sung shin A (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working from Monday to Friday (7:30-16:30), and a half of Saturday (7:30- 12:00)

-Shuttle bus from Becamex Binh Duong

- Annual health check-up.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Sung shin A (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin