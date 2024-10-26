Tuyển Nhân Viên An Toàn Lao Động thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Bình Dương

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công ty TNHH Sung shin A (Việt Nam)
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Bình Dương: Đường NA1, KCN Mỹ Phước 2, thành phố Bến Cát, tỉnh Bình Dương, Bến Cát
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Prepare documents for customer audit - Conduct Internal Security Audit
- Send reports related to customer requirements (wastewater test, chemical report, Higg FEM)
- Ensure safety compliance according to customer regulations (on-site and documented) - Following task from Leader
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
-College degree or higher, priority for related degree
- Being creative, dynamic and enthusiastic at work;
- English communication;
- Good Office computer skills
- Good at design
- Have a long-term commitment;
- Ability to solve problems, work under pressure
Tại Công ty TNHH Sung shin A (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working from Monday to Friday (7:30-16:30), and a half of Saturday (7:30- 12:00)
-Shuttle bus from Becamex Binh Duong
- Annual health check-up.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Sung shin A (Việt Nam)
