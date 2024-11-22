Tuyển Nhân Viên C&B thu nhập Tới 14 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Tuyển Nhân Viên C&B thu nhập Tới 14 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Công ty TNHH Vina Payroll Outsourcing
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/01/2025
Công ty TNHH Vina Payroll Outsourcing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công ty TNHH Vina Payroll Outsourcing

Mức lương
Đến 14 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Phòng 1206, Lầu 12, Tòa nhà Indochine Plaza, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Đến 14 Triệu

Works closely with clients, maintaining strong relationships with clients.
Be responsible for:
Payroll:
Process monthly payroll for clients, including calculation of wages, overtime, deductions, and taxes.
Process payment for clients: salary, taxes, insurance, trade union.
SHUI:
Prepare monthly Compulsory Insurance reports: increase - reduce headcount, change of salary, job position
Complete social insurance benefits claim for employees.
Close social insurance books for terminated employees
PIT:
Prepare monthly/ quarterly PIT declaration and PIT finalization.
Assist with expat tax tasks as necessary.
Other responsibilities:
Answer questions from clients & client’s staff when requested.
Work directly with government agencies to submit required documents.

Với Mức Lương Đến 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualification:
Bachelor's degree in HR, BA, English, Economics, Law, and relevant.
Good command of English.
High degree of computer literacy as a user of Microsoft Office.
Experience: At least 2 year working with familiar responsibility.
Experience:
Abilities:
Priority is given to those who have used HR software in their work.
Time management and organization skills.
Support Action, Change, and Innovation.
Customer focus.
Analysis and problem solving.
Communication.
Adapt and Learn.

Tại Công ty TNHH Vina Payroll Outsourcing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Suggested Salary: Up to 14,000,000 VND (gross)
Suggested Salary:
Allowance:
Phone: 200,000 VND/month
Language: 500,000 VND/month (Toeic 900/990, IELTS 8.0/9.0)
Holiday: 500,000 VND/day (12 days/years)
13th Salary
Pregnant/Children support: 500,000 VND/month (after 1 year working)
Event allowance: Woman Day, International Happiness Day, International Family Day,...
Work from home: 1 day/ week
1 day/ week
Probation: 100% official salary
Probation:
Compulsory insurance: full as official salary
full as official salary
Annual health check: yes
yes
Annual activities: Company party (Year-end party, Establishment party, Christmas party, After Busy Season party), 5-star Company trip,...
Annual activities:
Holiday gifts: New Year gifts, Mid-autumn gifts,...
Holiday gifts:

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Vina Payroll Outsourcing

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Vina Payroll Outsourcing

Công ty TNHH Vina Payroll Outsourcing

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, 180-192 Nguyễn Công Trứ, P. Nguyễn Thái Bình, Q.1, Tp.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

