Tuyển Nhân Viên C&B thu nhập Tới 14 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công ty TNHH Vina Payroll Outsourcing
- Hà Nội: Phòng 1206, Lầu 12, Tòa nhà Indochine Plaza, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Đến 14 Triệu
Works closely with clients, maintaining strong relationships with clients.
Be responsible for:
Payroll:
Process monthly payroll for clients, including calculation of wages, overtime, deductions, and taxes.
Process payment for clients: salary, taxes, insurance, trade union.
SHUI:
Prepare monthly Compulsory Insurance reports: increase - reduce headcount, change of salary, job position
Complete social insurance benefits claim for employees.
Close social insurance books for terminated employees
PIT:
Prepare monthly/ quarterly PIT declaration and PIT finalization.
Assist with expat tax tasks as necessary.
Other responsibilities:
Answer questions from clients & client’s staff when requested.
Work directly with government agencies to submit required documents.
Với Mức Lương Đến 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor's degree in HR, BA, English, Economics, Law, and relevant.
Good command of English.
High degree of computer literacy as a user of Microsoft Office.
Experience: At least 2 year working with familiar responsibility.
Experience:
Abilities:
Priority is given to those who have used HR software in their work.
Time management and organization skills.
Support Action, Change, and Innovation.
Customer focus.
Analysis and problem solving.
Communication.
Adapt and Learn.
Tại Công ty TNHH Vina Payroll Outsourcing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Suggested Salary:
Allowance:
Phone: 200,000 VND/month
Language: 500,000 VND/month (Toeic 900/990, IELTS 8.0/9.0)
Holiday: 500,000 VND/day (12 days/years)
13th Salary
Pregnant/Children support: 500,000 VND/month (after 1 year working)
Event allowance: Woman Day, International Happiness Day, International Family Day,...
Work from home: 1 day/ week
Work from home:
Probation: 100% official salary
Probation:
Compulsory insurance: full as official salary
Compulsory insurance:
Annual health check: yes
Annual health check:
Annual activities: Company party (Year-end party, Establishment party, Christmas party, After Busy Season party), 5-star Company trip,...
Annual activities:
Holiday gifts: New Year gifts, Mid-autumn gifts,...
Holiday gifts:
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Vina Payroll Outsourcing
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
