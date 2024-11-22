Tuyển Nhân Viên C&B thu nhập Tới 14 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương Đến 14 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Đến 14 Triệu

Works closely with clients, maintaining strong relationships with clients.

Be responsible for:

Payroll:

Process monthly payroll for clients, including calculation of wages, overtime, deductions, and taxes.

Process payment for clients: salary, taxes, insurance, trade union.

SHUI:

Prepare monthly Compulsory Insurance reports: increase - reduce headcount, change of salary, job position

Complete social insurance benefits claim for employees.

Close social insurance books for terminated employees

PIT:

Prepare monthly/ quarterly PIT declaration and PIT finalization.

Assist with expat tax tasks as necessary.

Other responsibilities:

Answer questions from clients & client’s staff when requested.

Work directly with government agencies to submit required documents.

Với Mức Lương Đến 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualification:

Bachelor's degree in HR, BA, English, Economics, Law, and relevant.

Good command of English.

High degree of computer literacy as a user of Microsoft Office.

Experience: At least 2 year working with familiar responsibility.

Experience:

Abilities:

Priority is given to those who have used HR software in their work.

Time management and organization skills.

Support Action, Change, and Innovation.

Customer focus.

Analysis and problem solving.

Communication.

Adapt and Learn.

Tại Công ty TNHH Vina Payroll Outsourcing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Suggested Salary: Up to 14,000,000 VND (gross)

Allowance:

Phone: 200,000 VND/month

Language: 500,000 VND/month (Toeic 900/990, IELTS 8.0/9.0)

Holiday: 500,000 VND/day (12 days/years)

13th Salary

Pregnant/Children support: 500,000 VND/month (after 1 year working)

Event allowance: Woman Day, International Happiness Day, International Family Day,...

Work from home: 1 day/ week

Probation: 100% official salary

Compulsory insurance: full as official salary

Annual health check: yes

Annual activities: Company party (Year-end party, Establishment party, Christmas party, After Busy Season party), 5-star Company trip,...

Holiday gifts: New Year gifts, Mid-autumn gifts,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Vina Payroll Outsourcing

