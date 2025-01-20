Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Purpose of Position:

As a Furniture Manager – Supply & Logistics, you will be responsible for handling and managing process across a range of products.

Duties and Responsibilities:

• Oversee / training Vietnam Supply Chain.

• Pass order / schedule information to QC and related person.

• Follow up production status:

➢ Verify that factory work-in-process materials, components and packing status matches production

plan provided by factory marketing team and Whalen’s ship schedule. This is achieved through

weekly factory walk-throughs, from raw material through packing.

➢ Where WIP does not align with on-time shipping targets, proactively work with factory

production management and leadership to identify plan to eliminate gaps and minimize risk to on-time

ship schedules.

➢ Where WIP does not align with on-time shipping targets, proactively escalate risk to Whalen’s

Asia management and US partners.

➢ Maintain strong business relationship with factory team members and internal team members,

including Quality Control, Engineering and Merchandising.