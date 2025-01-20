Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 1st floor, River Garden Building, 170 Nguyen Van Huong Street, Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Purpose of Position:
As a Furniture Manager – Supply & Logistics, you will be responsible for handling and managing process across a range of products.
Duties and Responsibilities:
• Oversee / training Vietnam Supply Chain.
• Pass order / schedule information to QC and related person.
• Follow up production status:
➢ Verify that factory work-in-process materials, components and packing status matches production
plan provided by factory marketing team and Whalen’s ship schedule. This is achieved through
weekly factory walk-throughs, from raw material through packing.
➢ Where WIP does not align with on-time shipping targets, proactively work with factory
production management and leadership to identify plan to eliminate gaps and minimize risk to on-time
ship schedules.
➢ Where WIP does not align with on-time shipping targets, proactively escalate risk to Whalen’s
Asia management and US partners.
➢ Maintain strong business relationship with factory team members and internal team members,
including Quality Control, Engineering and Merchandising.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI