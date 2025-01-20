Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM)

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 1st floor, River Garden Building, 170 Nguyen Van Huong Street, Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Purpose of Position:
As a Furniture Manager – Supply & Logistics, you will be responsible for handling and managing process across a range of products.
Duties and Responsibilities:
• Oversee / training Vietnam Supply Chain.
• Pass order / schedule information to QC and related person.
• Follow up production status:
➢ Verify that factory work-in-process materials, components and packing status matches production
plan provided by factory marketing team and Whalen’s ship schedule. This is achieved through
weekly factory walk-throughs, from raw material through packing.
➢ Where WIP does not align with on-time shipping targets, proactively work with factory
production management and leadership to identify plan to eliminate gaps and minimize risk to on-time
ship schedules.
➢ Where WIP does not align with on-time shipping targets, proactively escalate risk to Whalen’s
Asia management and US partners.
➢ Maintain strong business relationship with factory team members and internal team members,
including Quality Control, Engineering and Merchandising.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: River Garden, 170 Nguyen Van Huong Street, Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

