Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

This a position that is responsible for handling daily operation of the company’s product across the country and the world.

Specific Accountabilities are include but not limited:

• Daily operation task including sea freight, logistics and back up for the airfreight part, from booking acceptance through to invoicing and job completion as well as problem solving/solution.

• Follow up and offer service to the customers.

• Retrieve rates from shipping lines, airlines, vendors and overseas offices.

• Prepare quotations for clients, potential clients, overseas/interstate offices.

• Formulate and implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for clients.

• Tracking of shipments and providing status reports, communicating all shipment delays and issues to clients and/or overseas offices.

• Customer engagement in meeting and solution.

• Maintain and expand client relations through customer service efforts.

• Engagement with BD teams for major RFI/ RFQs personally and/or by providing resources.

• Cooperate with BD team in visiting customers and developing new customers, new trade lane, new service through the nomination customer but not limited of the free hand local clients.

• Other tasks and duty as per the assignment of OM.