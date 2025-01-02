Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

This a position that is responsible for handling daily operation of the company’s product across the country and the world.
Specific Accountabilities are include but not limited:
• Daily operation task including sea freight, logistics and back up for the airfreight part, from booking acceptance through to invoicing and job completion as well as problem solving/solution.
• Follow up and offer service to the customers.
• Retrieve rates from shipping lines, airlines, vendors and overseas offices.
• Prepare quotations for clients, potential clients, overseas/interstate offices.
• Formulate and implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for clients.
• Tracking of shipments and providing status reports, communicating all shipment delays and issues to clients and/or overseas offices.
• Customer engagement in meeting and solution.
• Maintain and expand client relations through customer service efforts.
• Engagement with BD teams for major RFI/ RFQs personally and/or by providing resources.
• Cooperate with BD team in visiting customers and developing new customers, new trade lane, new service through the nomination customer but not limited of the free hand local clients.
• Other tasks and duty as per the assignment of OM.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics

Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: L06-03, Tòa nhà The six8, 24-26 Phan Đình Giót, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, TP HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-cham-soc-khach-hang-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job293294
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Hạn nộp: 29/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 28 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 6.5 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Hạn nộp: 29/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 28 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 6.5 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN
8 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Bee Logistics Corporation VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bee Logistics Corporation VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH TM DỊCH VỤ NINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM DỊCH VỤ NINA
Trên 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Trên 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VĨNH HOÀN làm việc tại Tiền Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VĨNH HOÀN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYÊN PHỤ LIỆU TÂN ĐỨC HẢI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYÊN PHỤ LIỆU TÂN ĐỨC HẢI
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Tuệ Linh (TP Hà Nội) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Tuệ Linh (TP Hà Nội)
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Địa Ốc Thành Đô làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Địa Ốc Thành Đô
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Min.de làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 12 Triệu Min.de
6 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Giải Pháp Alpha làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Giải Pháp Alpha
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty cổ phần Dược - Thiết bị y tế Đà Nẵng (Dapharco) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Dược - Thiết bị y tế Đà Nẵng (Dapharco) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH Corèle V. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Công ty TNHH Corèle V.
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THỂ THAO SPORT 1 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THỂ THAO SPORT 1
7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ NGUYỄN TÌNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ NGUYỄN TÌNH
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH GECKO SPACE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GECKO SPACE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH TỔNG ĐẠI LÝ BẢO HIỂM AN PHÚC VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TỔNG ĐẠI LÝ BẢO HIỂM AN PHÚC VIỆT
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM 3/2 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM 3/2
8 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Vật Liệu Xây Dựng Và Trang Trí Nội Thất Hưng Thịnh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Vật Liệu Xây Dựng Và Trang Trí Nội Thất Hưng Thịnh
Trên 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CURVES SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CURVES SÀI GÒN
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Viện Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Korea làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Viện Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Korea
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM)
9 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ Ô TÔ MINH THANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ Ô TÔ MINH THANH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty cổ phần dược phẩm CPC1 Hà Nội Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty cổ phần dược phẩm CPC1 Hà Nội Pro Company
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ NGUYỄN TÌNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ NGUYỄN TÌNH
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH GLODIVAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 7 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GLODIVAL
Trên 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH GLODIVAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 7 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GLODIVAL
Trên 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUẤN LUYỆN AN TOÀN LAO ĐỘNG NDT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUẤN LUYỆN AN TOÀN LAO ĐỘNG NDT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG THIÊN NHIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG THIÊN NHIÊN
Trên 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DV NINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DV NINA
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH HYUNJIN LIFE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HYUNJIN LIFE
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm