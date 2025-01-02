Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
This a position that is responsible for handling daily operation of the company’s product across the country and the world.
Specific Accountabilities are include but not limited:
• Daily operation task including sea freight, logistics and back up for the airfreight part, from booking acceptance through to invoicing and job completion as well as problem solving/solution.
• Follow up and offer service to the customers.
• Retrieve rates from shipping lines, airlines, vendors and overseas offices.
• Prepare quotations for clients, potential clients, overseas/interstate offices.
• Formulate and implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for clients.
• Tracking of shipments and providing status reports, communicating all shipment delays and issues to clients and/or overseas offices.
• Customer engagement in meeting and solution.
• Maintain and expand client relations through customer service efforts.
• Engagement with BD teams for major RFI/ RFQs personally and/or by providing resources.
• Cooperate with BD team in visiting customers and developing new customers, new trade lane, new service through the nomination customer but not limited of the free hand local clients.
• Other tasks and duty as per the assignment of OM.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
