Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Schindler Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Act as liaison with transportation providers, vendors, customer service, and logistics team; Act as primary point of contact for logistics needs for OCs;

• Leverage the SAP system and OCs to research and resolve orders as needed through track and trace methodology; including supervise FAC logistics activity (inbound & outbound)

• Track & Trace monitor with daily reporting for order disruption and insuring proper movement and delivery of cargo;

• Communicate with EI/NI/MOD/FAC for shipment schedule, and update if any change;

• Prepare dock receipts, bills of lading, export declarations, and other documentations for customs completion. Support documents to EI/NI/MOD/FAC for sharing to customers when requested;

• Work closely with factory or nominated forwarder to maximize container utilization.

• Work with accounting section to complete payment timely for forwarder, broker;

• Support other tasks related to local transportation and non-commercial shipments.

• Monitor performance of forwarder, broker, and work with Supply Chain Manager to improve their performance.

• Effectively solve problems, escalations and provide customer support;

• Comply with Code of Conduct.

• Comply with safety regulation in the warehouse (lifting equipment, fire prevention, proper PPE when enter warehouse etc.)