Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Schindler Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Schindler Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/03/2025
Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Schindler Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Đường số 22, Hiệp Phước, Nhà Bè, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Act as liaison with transportation providers, vendors, customer service, and logistics team; Act as primary point of contact for logistics needs for OCs;
• Leverage the SAP system and OCs to research and resolve orders as needed through track and trace methodology; including supervise FAC logistics activity (inbound & outbound)
• Track & Trace monitor with daily reporting for order disruption and insuring proper movement and delivery of cargo;
• Communicate with EI/NI/MOD/FAC for shipment schedule, and update if any change;
• Prepare dock receipts, bills of lading, export declarations, and other documentations for customs completion. Support documents to EI/NI/MOD/FAC for sharing to customers when requested;
• Work closely with factory or nominated forwarder to maximize container utilization.
• Work with accounting section to complete payment timely for forwarder, broker;
• Support other tasks related to local transportation and non-commercial shipments.
• Monitor performance of forwarder, broker, and work with Supply Chain Manager to improve their performance.
• Effectively solve problems, escalations and provide customer support;
• Comply with Code of Conduct.
• Comply with safety regulation in the warehouse (lifting equipment, fire prevention, proper PPE when enter warehouse etc.)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Schindler Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Schindler Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Head Office: 8/F, President Place Building, 93 Nguyen Du Street, Dist.1 | 70000 Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

