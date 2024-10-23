Tuyển Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế CÔNG TY TNHH LX PANTOS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LX PANTOS VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
10 - 14 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tầng 24, toà nhà Handico, đường Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu
1. Check import documents:
- CIPL, B/L, C.O, Contract
- Verify HS code for new items
- Confirm C.O for oversea
- Input ECUS sytem
- Follow tax refund
2. Go to meet customer to get sign and stamp
- Send relating documents to vendors
3. Follow delivery plan
- Arrange process shipments
4. Input daily report
Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- University degree
- Have 1-2 years of experience in Customs clearance, Logistics, Import-export...
- Understand imported electronic products is a plus
- Good English communication
- Teamwork spirit
- Willing to support other members in team
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LX PANTOS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary Annual salary review 13rd salary & KPI Bonus 6 days work from home in one month Annual health checking 12 days annual leaves
Attractive salary
Annual salary review
13rd salary & KPI Bonus
6 days work from home in one month
Annual health checking
12 days annual leaves
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LX PANTOS VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
