Tuyển Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế CÔNG TY TNHH LX PANTOS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 24, toà nhà Handico, đường Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm

1. Check import documents:

- CIPL, B/L, C.O, Contract

- Verify HS code for new items

- Confirm C.O for oversea

- Input ECUS sytem

- Follow tax refund

2. Go to meet customer to get sign and stamp

- Send relating documents to vendors

3. Follow delivery plan

- Arrange process shipments

4. Input daily report

- University degree

- Have 1-2 years of experience in Customs clearance, Logistics, Import-export...

- Understand imported electronic products is a plus

- Good English communication

- Teamwork spirit

- Willing to support other members in team

Attractive salary

Annual salary review

13rd salary & KPI Bonus

6 days work from home in one month

Annual health checking

12 days annual leaves

