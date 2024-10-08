Tuyển Nhân Viên Kiểm Thử Phần Mềm thu nhập 7 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương 7 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 11, Tòa nhà Diamond Flower, Số 48 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 7 - 20 Triệu

Perform tests on web-based and mobile application systems. Executive test cases. Be responsible for bugs validation and verification. Able to log defects and do independent follow-up with the respective teams. Any other duties as assigned by management.

Với Mức Lương 7 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Good at English. Honest and self-motivated and take initiative in performing tasks. Thorough and diligent with tasks and deadlines

Good at English.

Honest and self-motivated and take initiative in performing tasks.

Thorough and diligent with tasks and deadlines

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WISEWIRES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Chance to work on global projects. Chance to work onsite in 69 countries over the world. Chance to work closely with both Vietnamese and foreign experts in other offices. Attractive salary and benefit, international and professional environment. 13th salary and Tet bonus (at least 1 month salary). Contract type: permanent contract after probation period. Paid leave (12 days/year) and 1 day for Christmas. Paid over time according to Labor Law. Flexible working hours (From Monday and Friday). We work 40 hours per week. Open and honest culture, every employee is valued, treated fairly and trusted. Company trip and team building. We love playing teamwork games. Premium Health Insurance package. Full government social, health and unemployment insurance. Snacks, free drinks (tea, coffee, etc.) and parking fee. Happy hour every month

