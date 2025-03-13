Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công TY CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Giải Trí Vi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu

Mức lương 1 - 2 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Alpha Tower, 151 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, phường Võ Thị Sáu,Hồ Chí Minh

Developing and planning business development and leasing strategies and providing recommendation to management for the new site lease

Creating strategic mapping location to support site expansion plan for company

Establish business relationships and network with the local/ regional Real Estate, property developers, leasing firm to explore upcoming / available retail site or new shopping malls

Prepare venue reports including collecting and analyzing competitor information, statistics, market potential, analysis of strengths and weaknesses, related projects and events affecting the market to make decisions.

Update market information (competitors' activities and strategies, influential events related projects), new Laws and Regulations of the State, review and make recommendations to improve the company's development plan, suggest appropriate actions/reactions

Manage and liaising with landlords on regular basis relating to lease, service charge, promotion, and operational issues

Handle all lease negotiations, renewals, and administration

Drafting, reviewing and negotiating a wide range of commercial term and documents related to lease contract

Coordinate with relevant departments to ensure new openings are in accordance with the plan and to address any issues arising during the opening, operation, and closing of venues.

Seek partners for leasing assignments in cases where the lease is still valid

Other tasks as requested by Business Operations Director

BA degree in Administration/ Economics or relevant majors.

At least 05 years of experience in business development/ site expansion/ site development, especially in F&B/Retail/Commercial industries.

Good knowledge of the real estate market in Vietnam and legal (Investment, land, real estate, ...)

Have knowledge and skill about business performance analysis, market analysis, financial analysis, and legal paperwork

Good communication, negotiation and presentation skills.

Have a good networking relationship with leasing and landlords.

Strategy mindset, analysis, problem solving, decision making.

Ready to travel business.

Good at English in both written and oral

Being a part of a young, dedicated, professional team, we offer a competitive salary based on your competence with benefits packages for you that include:

24/7 health insurance

13th-month salary and performance-based bonus

Annual salary review

Birthday leave

