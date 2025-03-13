Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công TY CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Giải Trí Vi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công TY CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Giải Trí Vi
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Alpha Tower, 151 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, phường Võ Thị Sáu,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 Triệu
Developing and planning business development and leasing strategies and providing recommendation to management for the new site lease
Creating strategic mapping location to support site expansion plan for company
Establish business relationships and network with the local/ regional Real Estate, property developers, leasing firm to explore upcoming / available retail site or new shopping malls
Prepare venue reports including collecting and analyzing competitor information, statistics, market potential, analysis of strengths and weaknesses, related projects and events affecting the market to make decisions.
Update market information (competitors' activities and strategies, influential events related projects), new Laws and Regulations of the State, review and make recommendations to improve the company's development plan, suggest appropriate actions/reactions
Manage and liaising with landlords on regular basis relating to lease, service charge, promotion, and operational issues
Handle all lease negotiations, renewals, and administration
Drafting, reviewing and negotiating a wide range of commercial term and documents related to lease contract
Coordinate with relevant departments to ensure new openings are in accordance with the plan and to address any issues arising during the opening, operation, and closing of venues.
Seek partners for leasing assignments in cases where the lease is still valid
Other tasks as requested by Business Operations Director
Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 05 years of experience in business development/ site expansion/ site development, especially in F&B/Retail/Commercial industries.
Good knowledge of the real estate market in Vietnam and legal (Investment, land, real estate, ...)
Have knowledge and skill about business performance analysis, market analysis, financial analysis, and legal paperwork
Good communication, negotiation and presentation skills.
Have a good networking relationship with leasing and landlords.
Strategy mindset, analysis, problem solving, decision making.
Ready to travel business.
Good at English in both written and oral
Tại Công TY CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Giải Trí Vi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
24/7 health insurance
13th-month salary and performance-based bonus
Annual salary review
Birthday leave
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công TY CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Giải Trí Vi
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
