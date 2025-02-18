Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI SCT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 8 Triệu

Mức lương 1 - 8 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 21 Trương Hoàng Thanh,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 1 - 8 Triệu

Develop the integrated logistics services of SCT through networking, approaching, consulting for clients who have demand of logistics services, especially for Sea freight & Air freight

Regular meeting customers to understand business requirements and address those needs by all means.

Safeguarding company’s margin by increasing shipped volume.

Exploring new business within current customers or related parties.

Making plan to acquire new businesses & develop the sales database

Strictly follow the company’s guidelines and policies

Get trained in sales from basic to advanced

Với Mức Lương 1 - 8 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Good at English skills

Experience: under 1 year in a similar position

Knowledge of the general import and export process of goods (or of specific markets: USA, Japan, Canada, China, ETC.)

Laptop for work

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI SCT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, 13th month Salary & Bonus

The opportunities for higher position

Friendly & Professional working environment, company outing trip

Healthcare insurance for employees, annual health check-ups, year-end-party, and many training opportunities

Benefits details will be discussed further during the interview.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI SCT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin