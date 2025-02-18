Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI SCT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 8 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI SCT
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 21 Trương Hoàng Thanh,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 1 - 8 Triệu
Develop the integrated logistics services of SCT through networking, approaching, consulting for clients who have demand of logistics services, especially for Sea freight & Air freight
Regular meeting customers to understand business requirements and address those needs by all means.
Safeguarding company’s margin by increasing shipped volume.
Exploring new business within current customers or related parties.
Making plan to acquire new businesses & develop the sales database
Strictly follow the company’s guidelines and policies
Get trained in sales from basic to advanced
Với Mức Lương 1 - 8 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience: under 1 year in a similar position
Knowledge of the general import and export process of goods (or of specific markets: USA, Japan, Canada, China, ETC.)
Laptop for work
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI SCT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
The opportunities for higher position
Friendly & Professional working environment, company outing trip
Healthcare insurance for employees, annual health check-ups, year-end-party, and many training opportunities
Benefits details will be discussed further during the interview.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI SCT
