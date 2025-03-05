Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA

Mức lương
10 - 13 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 26 Huynh Khuong Ninh, Da Kao, District 1,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 13 Triệu

Với Mức Lương 10 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

A-Level or Diploma; Bachelor's degree in Business Administration or a related
field is a plus.
• Proven experience in a sales administration or similar role.
• Proficiency in using MS Office applications.
• Strong organizational and time management skills, with the ability to prioritize
tasks effectively.
• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
• Detail-oriented with a high degree of accuracy in data entry and record
keeping.
• Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively within a team
environment.
• Strong problem-solving skills and ability to handle multiple tasks
simultaneously.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary
Workshop every month organized at office
Opportunity for career development
Hybrid working

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA

CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 26 Huỳnh Khương Ninh, Đa Kao, Q1

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

