Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA
Mức lương
10 - 13 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 26 Huynh Khuong Ninh, Da Kao, District 1,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1
A-Level or Diploma; Bachelor's degree in Business Administration or a related
field is a plus.
• Proven experience in a sales administration or similar role.
• Proficiency in using MS Office applications.
• Strong organizational and time management skills, with the ability to prioritize
tasks effectively.
• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
• Detail-oriented with a high degree of accuracy in data entry and record
keeping.
• Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively within a team
environment.
• Strong problem-solving skills and ability to handle multiple tasks
simultaneously.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary
Workshop every month organized at office
Opportunity for career development
Hybrid working
