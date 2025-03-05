Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 13 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 26 Huynh Khuong Ninh, Da Kao, District 1,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 13 Triệu

A-Level or Diploma; Bachelor's degree in Business Administration or a related

field is a plus.

• Proven experience in a sales administration or similar role.

• Proficiency in using MS Office applications.

• Strong organizational and time management skills, with the ability to prioritize

tasks effectively.

• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

• Detail-oriented with a high degree of accuracy in data entry and record

keeping.

• Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively within a team

environment.

• Strong problem-solving skills and ability to handle multiple tasks

simultaneously.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary

Workshop every month organized at office

Opportunity for career development

Hybrid working

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA

