Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Nhựa MMA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 52 Thạnh Mỹ Lợi, P Thạnh Mỹ Lợi

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Planning sales, searching, exploiting, expanding the export market, evaluate potential customers.

Responsible for personal sales.

Managing and follow up customer’s orders.

Maintaining and developing customer relationships.

Having good knowledge of the product, in collaboration with the support to consult customers.

Responsible for monitoring and supervising the payment of the customers.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated College or higher

Good communication skills in English, communication in Chinese is an advantage

Dynamic, self-promoted, independent.

Accept business trip

Work in high pressure.

Emphasizing on long-term commitment to the Company.

Working time:

From Monday to Friday : 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm ,

Saturday from 08:00 am - 12:00 pm

Probationary period: 2 months.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Nhựa MMA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

BENEFITS

Income:10-15 million VND/month (basic salary) + commission, over six months can get over 30 million VND/month

Independent and dynamic work environment

13th month salary, Lunar New Year or holiday bonus

Holidays: According to the Labour Law.

Annual health check

Take part in annual travel

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Nhựa MMA

