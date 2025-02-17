Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Nhựa MMA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Nhựa MMA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Nhựa MMA

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Nhựa MMA

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 52 Thạnh Mỹ Lợi, P Thạnh Mỹ Lợi

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Planning sales, searching, exploiting, expanding the export market, evaluate potential customers.
Responsible for personal sales.
Managing and follow up customer’s orders.
Maintaining and developing customer relationships.
Having good knowledge of the product, in collaboration with the support to consult customers.
Responsible for monitoring and supervising the payment of the customers.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated College or higher
Good communication skills in English, communication in Chinese is an advantage
Dynamic, self-promoted, independent.
Accept business trip
Work in high pressure.
Emphasizing on long-term commitment to the Company.
Working time:
From Monday to Friday : 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm ,
Saturday from 08:00 am - 12:00 pm
Probationary period: 2 months.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Nhựa MMA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

BENEFITS
Income:10-15 million VND/month (basic salary) + commission, over six months can get over 30 million VND/month
Independent and dynamic work environment
13th month salary, Lunar New Year or holiday bonus
Holidays: According to the Labour Law.
Annual health check
Take part in annual travel

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Nhựa MMA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Nhựa MMA

Công Ty TNHH Nhựa MMA

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô E23-E24 Đường số 10, Cụm công nghiệp Hải Sơn, Xã Đức Hòa Đông, Huyện Đức Hoà, Tỉnh Long An

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

