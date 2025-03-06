Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Sư Tử Hyen-Tan làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Số 2.06 - 2.17, 128 Hồng Hà, Phường 09, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu

Affiliate Onboarding Activation Manager identifies new market opportunities and drives revenue growth through strategic partnerships. Success means meeting revenue targets and converting quality leads into tangible results. In our Fintech business, which is focused on providing a platform for financial instruments and crypto exchange, this role connects market insights with our internal teams to align growth initiatives with our overall strategy.

Affiliate Onboarding Activation Manager

Duties:

Analysis of the performance of partners;

Identification of partners' needs;

Formation of proposals to improve partners' profitability;

Interest in the growth of each partner in the area of responsibility;

Analysis of the work of partner support, identification and correction of errors;

Participation in planning, development and organization of promotion of the affiliate program;

Participation in the creation and development of sales tools for partners;

Analyze the results of the affiliate program and prepare reports.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

Experience in partner network development;

At least 1 year experience as a key account manager;

Experience in working with business models and selecting individual terms of cooperation based on the characteristics of the partner;

Advanced level of MS Excel;

Ability to work effectively at a fast pace and with a large amount of information;

At least Intermediate level in English

Tại Công Ty TNHH Sư Tử Hyen-Tan Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible Work Arrangements

Health and Safety Provisions

Equipment and Expense Reimbursement

Data Protection and Privacy

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sư Tử Hyen-Tan

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin