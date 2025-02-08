Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 50 Trương Định,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu
Conduct market research to identify trends and analyze the needs of B2C customers.
Search for and approach potential clients to expand business opportunities, while maintaining relationships with existing customers.
Develop communication strategies to raise brand awareness of the school among B2B clients.
Advise, persuade, and negotiate contract signings with customers.
Establish and monitor KPIs for strategic initiatives to support the school’s growth objectives.
Represent the school at brand promotion events.
Assist customers during the service usage process.
Establish, develop, and maintain long-term positive relationships with customers.
Collaborate closely with other departments to ensure customer satisfaction.
Provide monthly reports on work progress.
Hold a bachelor’s degree
Good at English Communication skill
Good communication and negotiation skill
At least 2 year – experience in a relevant role
Ngành nghề: Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Giáo dục / Đào tạo
Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
