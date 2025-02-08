Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Conduct market research to identify trends and analyze the needs of B2C customers.

Search for and approach potential clients to expand business opportunities, while maintaining relationships with existing customers.

Develop communication strategies to raise brand awareness of the school among B2B clients.

Advise, persuade, and negotiate contract signings with customers.

Establish and monitor KPIs for strategic initiatives to support the school’s growth objectives.

Represent the school at brand promotion events.

Assist customers during the service usage process.

Establish, develop, and maintain long-term positive relationships with customers.

Collaborate closely with other departments to ensure customer satisfaction.

Provide monthly reports on work progress.

Hold a bachelor’s degree

Good at English Communication skill

Good communication and negotiation skill

At least 2 year – experience in a relevant role

Ngành nghề: Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Giáo dục / Đào tạo

Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh